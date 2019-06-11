Realme 3 is receiving a new software update in India, the company has announced. The new update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) to the Realme 3 and will reach all units over the course of next few days. The update, which carries the build number RMX1825EX_11_A.16, brings a number of new features and enhancements to the smartphone, including the May Android Security patch, Realme-branded app store, and a fix for display quality issues that Realme 3 owners were said to be facing.

According to post on the official Realme forum, the Realme 3 update can also be downloaded from the company website. Realme has provided instructions on how to install the manually downloaded OTA update file.

Realme 3 update changelog

The official changelog states that the update will bring a lock-screen magazine, Realme Theme Store, Realme Community app, and Realme App Market to the smartphone. Additionally, the update also includes optimised display quality, updated default theme, updated default wallpaper, and May Android Security patch.

The lock-screen magazine can be enabled by going to Settings > Home Screen and Lock-screen magazine > Lock-screen magazine, whereas the Realme Theme Store will allow the smartphone owners to download themes for the smartphone.

Additionally, the Realme App Market will act as an alternate venue for the Realme 3 users to download and install apps. The Community app is basically the official Realme forum app.

As we mentioned earlier, like all software updates, the current Realme 3 update is likely rolling out in batches and might take a few days to reach all users.

Realme 3 specifications

To recall, Realme 3 was launched in India in March this year and comes with features like 6.2-inch HD+ screen, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, and up to 4GB of RAM. The phone also packs a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel image sensors. Additionally, the phone packs 4,230mAh battery, up to 64GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot.

