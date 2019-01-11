Realme could soon expand its portfolio by adding none other than the Realme 3. The Oppo-spinoff currently has four models in its lineup, including the Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme C1. Alongside the successor to the Realme 2, Realme is reportedly in plans to bring a 48-megapixel camera phone. That new model could make the competition tougher for the Redmi Note 7 that recently launched in China with a 48-megapixel camera sensor. Companies such as Motorola and Huawei are also preparing to please shutterbugs with their 48-megapixel camera phones.

The Realme 3 will debut as early as this quarter, a report claimed, citing Realme CEO Madhav Sheth. The executive didn't reveal the price and specifications of the new flagship. However, he also revealed that the company is separately working on a 48-megapixel camera phone.

Realme could take on the likes of the Redmi Note 7 with its in-house 48-megapixel camera phone. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 was launched earlier this week as the first model of the 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand. Among other highlights, the smartphone carries a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture in its dual rear camera setup, alongside the other 5-megapixel sensor.

It is unclear whether the 48-megapixel camera phone would be a part of the Realme 3 series, just as how the company brought the Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro as the two distinct models under one range in the past. Nevertheless, it is said that Realme is also in plans to open its exclusive experience stores in India.

CEO Sheth told Indian Express that Realme is set to open its exclusive experience stores in the second half of 2019. The company is at present reportedly working on "structure and principles" and is yet to find the location for its first store.

Importantly, the move looks similar to how companies such as OnePlus and Xiaomi expanded their local presence by opening their exclusive experience stores in India.

Realme currently has the Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme C1 in its family. However, a recent report claimed that the company is set to expand its existing lineup by launching Realme A1. The new model was speculated to be closer to the Rs. 10,000 mark and positioned below the Realme U1.

Last week, Realme announced that it surpassed the mark of having four million users. The company debuted as an Oppo sub-brand in May, wherein it launched the Realme 1 as its first smartphone. However, the company soon after the success of the Realme 1 announced its separation from the Chinese company.

In addition to its smartphones, Realme sells the Realme Buds headphones, Realme U1 Iconic Case, and the Tech Backpack. The company is also in plans to expand its offline presence to 150 cities this year. According to CMR, Realme came as the top emerging brand in India last year. Flipkart also announced that it sold over two million Realme 2 phones last year.