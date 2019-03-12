Realme 3, the latest flagship smartphone from the Oppo spinoff brand, went on sale for the first time in India today, at 12pm IST. Now, the company has announced that the first sale saw 1.5 lakh units sold, and that the Realme 3 will go on sale for the second time in the country today itself, at 8pm IST. To recall, Realme 3 was launched in India last week, and will be made available to purchase via Flipkart and the Realme.com website. The company has listed launch offers for the Realme 3, highlights of which include a dual rear camera setup, a massive 4,230mAh battery, the latest ColorOS 6.0 interface based on Android 9.0 Pie, and a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. Read on for details about the Realme 3 price in India, its specifications, and more.

Realme 3 price in India, launch offers

The Realme 3 price in India starts from Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The first Realme 3 (Review) sale on March 12 will only feature the Black and Dynamic Black colour options, while the also-announced Radiant Blue colour option will go on sale first for the first time on March 26. The company also announced an Iconic Case for the smartphone, priced at Rs. 599 and available in Black, Diamond Blue, and Yellow colours.

As we mentioned, the Realme 3 will go on sale again in India today via Flipkart and Realme.com. The time of the first Realme 3 sale was set at 12pm (Noon) IST, and the second sale is set for 8pm IST. Realme 3 launch offers include a Rs. 500 instant discount via HDFC Bank cards, Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300 (only on Flipkart), and 20 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik (only on Realme.com).

Realme 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Realme 3 runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. The phone features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 88.3 percent screen-to-body-ratio, 450 nits peak brightness, and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM, depending on the variant purchased.

The Realme 3 packs a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, apart from the 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Features include PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode, scene recognition, and more. The company has included a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels, apart from features like AI Beautification, HDR, and AI Face Unlock.

There is 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Realme 3, depending on the variant purchased, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone packs a 4,230mAh battery with an optimisation mode support.

The Realme 3 measures at 156.1x75.6x8.3mm, and it weighs at 175 grams. It is powered by a 4,230mAh battery, coupled with a 10W charger. The company will also be shipping the Realme 3 with an unlocked bootloader. A Riding Mode feature has also been added, as well as Match Cards on AI Board, and Camera2 API support.

Are the affordable Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphones worth buying? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

