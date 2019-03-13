Realme 3 went on sale in India twice on Tuesday. Through the two sale rounds, Realme has now announced that it sold over 2,10,000 Realme 3 units. This notably shows the addition of over 60,000 units that were supposedly sold through the second sale round that took place at 8pm on Tuesday. The company initially sold 1,50,000 units through the first sale that was conducted at 12pm (Noon). The next sale of the Realme 3 is scheduled for 12pm (Noon) on March 19.

Alongside revealing the success through the first two sale sessions, Realme has revealed that the next sale of the Realme 3 will take place at 12pm (Noon) on March 19. The sale will be hosted through Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 3 price in India

The Realme 3 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 10,999. The phone comes in Black and Dynamic Black colour options initially, though its Radiant Blue colour variant will go on sale for the first time on March 26.

To recall, the Realme 3 was launched in India last week. The company also announced an Iconic Case for the new phone that is priced at Rs. 599 and comes in Black, Diamond Blue, and Yellow colour options.

Realme 3 Review

The Realme 3 launch offers include a Rs. 500 instant discount via HDFC Bank cards, Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300 (only on Flipkart), and 20 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik (only on Realme.com).

Realme 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 runs Android Pie on top of ColorOS 6.0. It features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme 3 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, apart from the 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera supports features such as AI Beautification, HDR, and AI Face Unlock.

For storage, the Realme 3 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) -- with a dedicated slot. Connectivity Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and more. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm.

