Technology News

Realme X, Realme 3 Pro aka Realme X Lite Tipped to Launch in China on May 15

Realme X leaks have depicted the phone packing a pop-up selfie camera.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 18:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X, Realme 3 Pro aka Realme X Lite Tipped to Launch in China on May 15

Photo Credit: Weibo / Realme

Snapdragon 730 SoC will reportedly power the upcoming Realme phone.

Highlights
  • Realme X is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera
  • The phone will reportedly support VOOC 3.0 fast charging
  • Realme X might be launched in a total of 3 storage variants

A pair of Realme phones - tipped to be the Realme X and Realme 3 Pro - was spotted on TENAA last month, indicating that the company might bring them to China soon. Now, a new report claims that the Realme X and the Realme 3 Pro will be officially launched in China on May 15. The two phones will go official for the Chinese market at an event in Beijing. Moreover, registrations for the Realme X will reportedly go live on May 5 from major e-commerce portals in China.

The Realme X, which is tipped to sport a pop-up selfie camera thanks to a recent video teaser by the company, was recently also spotted on TENAA carrying the model number RMX1901 and sporting a gradient finish. As per a report from IndiaShopps, the Realme X will be launched at an event in Beijing on May 15, alongside the Realme 3 Pro (Review). The latter might go official in the Chinese market under the Realme X Lite moniker. The report also adds that Realme X's registrations will kick off on May 5 from major e-commerce retailers in the country.

As for the Realme X's specifications, a recent leak suggests that it will draw power from the Snapdragon 730 SoC and will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is tipped to be a sixth gen optical module. Support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging has also been rumoured, while the display will reportedly come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Realme X is tipped to pack a 48-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth camera, but there is no information on the resolution of the front camera.

The Realme X will reportedly be available in three storage configurations, with the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant carrying a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,500). The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Realme X will be priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,600) respectively.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful and efficient SoC
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras fare well under good light
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • No USB Type-C port
Read detailed Realme 3 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4045mAh
Further reading: Realme, Realme X, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X Lite
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Amazon Says It Will Avoid a Housing Crunch With HQ2 by Planning Better Than It Did in Seattle
BSNL Removes Rs. 333, Rs. 444, and Other Prepaid Recharge Plans in Multiple Regions
Realme X, Realme 3 Pro aka Realme X Lite Tipped to Launch in China on May 15
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Under Fire in India Over New Feature for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T
  2. Telcos Prepare to Maintain Connectivity During Cyclone Fani, Offer Free SMS
  3. BSNL ‘Bumper Offer’ of Additional 2.21GB Daily Data Benefit Extended
  4. A Space Rock Crashed Into the Moon During Lunar Eclipse, Scientists Say
  5. Avengers: Endgame Download Scams Stealing Credit Card Details - Kaspersky
  6. NASA Says Aluminium Fraud Caused $700-Million Satellite Failure
  7. Amazon's Big Sale is Now Live for Prime Members With These Offers
  8. Avengers: Endgame Is Now the Highest-Grossing Film of 2019 in India
  9. Garmin Launches 4 New Forerunner GPS-Enabled Smartwatches
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.