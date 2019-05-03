A pair of Realme phones - tipped to be the Realme X and Realme 3 Pro - was spotted on TENAA last month, indicating that the company might bring them to China soon. Now, a new report claims that the Realme X and the Realme 3 Pro will be officially launched in China on May 15. The two phones will go official for the Chinese market at an event in Beijing. Moreover, registrations for the Realme X will reportedly go live on May 5 from major e-commerce portals in China.

The Realme X, which is tipped to sport a pop-up selfie camera thanks to a recent video teaser by the company, was recently also spotted on TENAA carrying the model number RMX1901 and sporting a gradient finish. As per a report from IndiaShopps, the Realme X will be launched at an event in Beijing on May 15, alongside the Realme 3 Pro (Review). The latter might go official in the Chinese market under the Realme X Lite moniker. The report also adds that Realme X's registrations will kick off on May 5 from major e-commerce retailers in the country.

As for the Realme X's specifications, a recent leak suggests that it will draw power from the Snapdragon 730 SoC and will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is tipped to be a sixth gen optical module. Support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging has also been rumoured, while the display will reportedly come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Realme X is tipped to pack a 48-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth camera, but there is no information on the resolution of the front camera.

The Realme X will reportedly be available in three storage configurations, with the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant carrying a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,500). The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Realme X will be priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,600) respectively.