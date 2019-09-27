Technology News
loading
Realme 3 Pro Starts Receiving Update With Digital Wellbeing, September Android Security Patch, More in India

Realme 3 Pro RMX1851EX_11_A.19 is currently live over-the-air (OTA) in phones.

27 September 2019
Realme 3 Pro update is based on Android 9 Pie but the phone will get Android 10 early next year

Highlights
  • Realme 3 Pro update is 276MB in size
  • Realme 3 Pro was launched in India in April this year
  • It is set to get the Android 10 update in Q1 2020

Realme 3 Pro is receiving a new software update in India, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced. The new update started reaching a limited number of users earlier this week and the broader rollout is expected anytime now. The Realme 3 Pro update includes features like Google Digital Wellbeing, expanded Clone Apps support, September Android Security patch, and redesigned notification centre interface. To recall, Realme 3 Pro was originally launched in April this year and has received multiple software updates until now.

According to a post in the official Realme forum, the latest Realme 3 Pro update carries version number RMX1851EX_11_A.19 and is now being released over-the-air (OTA). The Realme 3 Pro owners will automatically be notified when the OTA update is available for their phone. The update is said to be 276MB in size.

The update brings manual lock support by long-pressing the power button, ability to limit the network speed of the a hotspot connected device, and customisable data consumer reminder. Additionally, the update adds the scree on time in settings, Google Digital Wellbeing tools, and expanded Clone Apps for more third-party apps like Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Further, the Realme 3 Pro will get optimised lock-screen widget style, data and weather widget, optimised Smart Assistant interface, redesigned notification center interface, and September Android Security patch.

The latest Realme 3 Pro update is based on Android 9 Pie, however the company has promised to bring the Android 10 to the phone Q1 of 2020. Realme 3 Pro will be among the first Realme phones to get the Android 10 update.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

Realme 3 Pro was launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box and comes with features like a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM. Realme 3 Pro also packs a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. Additionally, there is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

Among other specifications, the phone packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, up to 128GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Comments

