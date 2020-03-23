Technology News
Realme 3 Pro Starts Receiving New Update in India With March Security Patch, Fix for UI Freezing Issues

Realme 3 Pro’s latest software update is being rolled out in a phased manner for users in India.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 23 March 2020 18:33 IST
Realme 3 Pro’s latest update optimises game audio effect

Highlights
  • Realme 3 Pro’s latest update has the build number RMX1851EX_11.C.04
  • The software update resolves UI freezing issues on the phone
  • Realme 3 Pro got the Android 10 update with Realme UI in January

Realme has started the rollout of a new software update for the Realme 3 Pro in India via the stable channel. The latest software update for the Realme 3 Pro brings the March Android security patch and a host of bug fixes. The update also optimises the game audio effect and system power consumption. The fresh software build is based on Android 10 with the Realme UI v1.0 on top that began rolling out for Realme 3 Pro users back in January - but it doesn't bring anything new in terms of features though.

The latest Realme 3 Pro update carries the build number RMX1851EX_11.C.04. It must be noted that the update is being rolled out in a phased manner to ensure that any major issues can be contained. So, if you are yet to receive the over-the-air (OTA) update notification on your Realme 3 Pro, it will arrive soon. You can manually check for it by going to the phone's software update section in the settings app. Alternatively, you can manually download the update file from the official Realme update portal as soon as it becomes available.

Talking about the update changelog, there are no new features. However, the fresh Realme 3 Pro update fixes what the company calls 'probability error of boot animation display' and another issue that prevented photos or screenshots from displaying after installing an update. Moreover, UI freezing issues arising out of system memory leak or due to the installation of third-party apps have also been resolved. You can read the entire changelog of RMX1851EX_11.C.04 update for the Realme 3 Pro on the official Realme community forum.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful and efficient SoC
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras fare well under good light
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • No USB Type-C port
Read detailed Realme 3 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4045mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Realme, Realme 3 Pro, March Android Security Update
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Popular Apps, Websites for Children to Learn – Even Enjoy– While Under Coronavirus Lockdown

