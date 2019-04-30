Technology News

Realme 3 Pro New Update Brings 960fps Slow Motion Video Recording

Realme 3 Pro update also improves system stability, but doesn’t bring the April security patch.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 10:59 IST
Realme 3 Pro new update brings system stability

Highlights
  • The latest Realme 3 Pro update is 182MB in size
  • It brings system stability improvements, 960fps slo-mo recording
  • Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999

Realme 3 Pro has now received a new update and it brings along super slow motion video recording at 960fps. The update also brings improved stability and better camera clarity and quality as well. The latest Realme 3 Pro update is rolling out in a staged manner and should reach all users soon. To recall, the Realme 3 Pro was launched in India earlier this month in three RAM + Storage models with the prices starting at Rs. 13,999.

The Realme 3 Pro update comes with firmware version RMX1851EX_11_A.12 and the size of the update is just 182MB. As mentioned in the update log, the update brings along 960fps super slow motion video recording mode, and better camera clarity and quality. The update also brings along overall improved system stability, but doesn't upgrade the security patch to April. The update is rolling out over-the-air, and you can check manually by heading to the Settings menu. There's also an image file that Realme has shared on its official website that you can manually download and install on your phone.

As mentioned, the Realme 3 Pro comes in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced in India at Rs. 13,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999.It comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options with a gradient finish, and is available via Realme online store and Flipkart.

Key specifications of the Realme 3 Pro includes a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, while ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie handles things on the software side.

