Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 3 Pro Ultra HD Mode Will Be Able to Produce 64 Megapixel Images, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases

Realme 3 Pro Ultra HD Mode Will Be Able to Produce 64-Megapixel Images, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases

, 20 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 3 Pro Ultra HD Mode Will Be Able to Produce 64-Megapixel Images, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases

Realme 3 Pro is launching in India on April 22

Highlights

CEO Madhav Sheth says Ultra HD mode produces ‘amazing shots’

He teased that the mode will be able to produce 64-megapixel images

Camera samples in the past suggest great low-light photography as well

Realme 3 Pro is all set to launch in India on April 22. Ahead of the launch event, CEO Madhav Sheth has now teased that the phone will be able to produce 64-megapixel images, using a new mode called Ultra HD. He hasn't detailed how these images will be created, but we presume that four 16-megapixel images will be stitched together to produce a 64-megapixel photo. This could mean incredible detail, and camera samples shared in the past do hint at impressive low-light photography as well.

Sheth's tweet reveals little detail about the Ultra HD mode apart from the fact that it will be integrated into the Realme 3 Pro. The tweet has the hashtag #64MP, indicating that this mode may be able to produce 64-megapixel images. There is no clarity on how the phone will manage to do that, but we presume the pixel binning technique to be at play here. Sheth says that he will explain the feature and show camera samples at the event.

The Realme 3 Pro launch event is set to begin at 12.30pm IST, and the company confirms it will be live streamed on the company website, and its official social handles. Ahead of the launch, the phone went on ‘Blind Order' for a day, and Realme says that it received more than 1 lakh orders from customers without knowing the product and price.

The Realme 3 Pro is teased to come with features like super slo-mo, fast charging, and HyperBoost. Realme's CEO had also recently tweeted that the Realme 3 Pro will provide 5 hours of talk time with just 10 minutes of charging.

Realme 3 Pro is said to come with a 6.3-inch full-HD display, ColorOS 6.0, a 3,960mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The company had also recently teased the Realme 3 Pro's imaging capabilities, especially low-light photography, but the resolution of the cameras and related features are not known as of now. If it is to compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, as teased at Realme 3 launch, the phone will mostly be equipped with a 48-megapixel sensor. Apart from the company website, the phone will also go on sale on Flipkart.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Price in India, Realme 3 Pro Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Huawei Accused by US Intelligence of Being Funded by Chinese State Security: Report
Realme 3 Pro Ultra HD Mode Will Be Able to Produce 64-Megapixel Images, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. All You Need to Know About Avengers: Endgame and the Future of MCU
  2. Pixel 3 Owner Asks for Refund, Gets 10 Replacement Phones Instead: Report
  3. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  4. Indian Student Destroys 59 University Computers With a 'Killer USB Drive’
  5. OnePlus 7 Launch Date to Be Announced on Tuesday, CEO Confirms
  6. Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000
  7. Realme 3 Pro Ultra HD Mode to Produce 64-Megapixel Images, CEO Teases
  8. Say Goodbye to Inbox by Gmail, as Google Finally Pulls the Last Plug
  9. Jio TV Launches Four New Exclusive HD Movie Channels
  10. Chrome for Android Gets Dark Mode in Stable Version: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.