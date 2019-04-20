Realme 3 Pro is all set to launch in India on April 22. Ahead of the launch event, CEO Madhav Sheth has now teased that the phone will be able to produce 64-megapixel images, using a new mode called Ultra HD. He hasn't detailed how these images will be created, but we presume that four 16-megapixel images will be stitched together to produce a 64-megapixel photo. This could mean incredible detail, and camera samples shared in the past do hint at impressive low-light photography as well.

Sheth's tweet reveals little detail about the Ultra HD mode apart from the fact that it will be integrated into the Realme 3 Pro. The tweet has the hashtag #64MP, indicating that this mode may be able to produce 64-megapixel images. There is no clarity on how the phone will manage to do that, but we presume the pixel binning technique to be at play here. Sheth says that he will explain the feature and show camera samples at the event.

The Realme 3 Pro launch event is set to begin at 12.30pm IST, and the company confirms it will be live streamed on the company website, and its official social handles. Ahead of the launch, the phone went on ‘Blind Order' for a day, and Realme says that it received more than 1 lakh orders from customers without knowing the product and price.

The Realme 3 Pro is teased to come with features like super slo-mo, fast charging, and HyperBoost. Realme's CEO had also recently tweeted that the Realme 3 Pro will provide 5 hours of talk time with just 10 minutes of charging.

Realme 3 Pro is said to come with a 6.3-inch full-HD display, ColorOS 6.0, a 3,960mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The company had also recently teased the Realme 3 Pro's imaging capabilities, especially low-light photography, but the resolution of the cameras and related features are not known as of now. If it is to compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, as teased at Realme 3 launch, the phone will mostly be equipped with a 48-megapixel sensor. Apart from the company website, the phone will also go on sale on Flipkart.