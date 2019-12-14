Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1, and Realme 1 have received new software updates that bring the December 2019 Android security patch. The latest updates for all three budget Realme phones also include a toggle that lets users quickly switch on the dark mode. The new toggle exists in the notification centre. Users can also expect a list of bug fixes and performance enhancements through the fresh software updates. However, there aren't any changes on the part of core Android version that still remains Android 9 Pie.

As per the changelog provided on the support page of the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme 3 Pro brings firmware version RMX1851EX_11.A.21. It is sized at around 2.74GB.

The update carries the December 2019 Android security patch to the Realme 3 Pro. Additionally, it comes with the dark mode toggle that is available in the notification centre. The update also includes a flash on call feature and fixes the issue related to the camera app.

In case of the Realme U1, the new software package brings firmware version RMX1831EX_11_C.16 and is around 2.06GB of size. The update includes the December Android security patch and the dark mode toggle -- just like the new software provided to the Realme 3 Pro. Further, the Realme U1 update also fixes the issue related to WhatsApp running on the system-implemented dark mode.

The new update for the Realme 1, on the other hand, comes with firmware version CPH1861EX_11_C.46 and is 2.15GB in size. Similar to the updates reaching the Realme 3 Pro and Realme U1, the Realme 1 update also has the December Android security patch and the dark mode toggle.

Realme hasn't made any changes to the ColorOS version through the latest software updates. This means that your Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1, or Realme 1 will continue to run ColorOS 6.0 after installing the new update. Also, as we mentioned, there aren't any updates to the core Android version that still sticks to Android Pie.

You can check the arrival of the new software update on your Realme phone by going through the Settings menu. Alternatively, you can download the latest package from the support page provided on the Realme site.

Earlier this month, Realme confirmed that it won't release Android 10 with ColorOS 7 for the Realme U1, Realme C1, Realme 1, and Realme 2. The company, however, does have plans to bring the fresh Android experience to its list of smartphones, including the Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT, Realme X, and Realme 5 Pro among others. It also recently kicked off the ColorOS 7 Beta Recruitment programme in India to bring the new custom skin to the Realme X2 Pro.

