Realme 3 Pro is set to arrive in India on April 22. But ahead of its official launch, the new Realme phone has apparently been spotted on Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG websites, which have revealed the key specifications of the phone. These listings suggest the Realme 3 Pro will debut with Snapdragon 710 SoC. Also, the new phone appears to run Android 9.0 Pie along with ColorOS 6.0. The Realme 3 Pro is already touted to come with Fortnite support and teased to take on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro phone.

The listing on the Geekbench website showcases a Realme phone with model number RMX1851. The same model has also been detailed on the Bluetooth SIG website. Realme RMX1851 is believed to the model number of Realme 3 Pro smartphone.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Realme phone will run on Android 9 Pie and pack Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The appearance on the Bluetooth SIG website details other key specifications of the new Realme phone. It shows that the phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD display and come with a 3,960mAh battery. Further, the onboard connectivity options will include 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a fingerprint sensor. The listing also reveals the presence of ColorOS 6.0 user interface.

Earlier this week, Realme had confirmed that it's launching the Realme 3 Pro in India on April 22. The phone is claimed to support Fortnite. Initial camera samples of the Realme 3 shared by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth also suggested the presence of HDR support and a selfie camera with a resolution greater than 13 megapixels.

The Realme 3 Pro price in India hasn't been revealed. However, it is likely to be in line with the price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which starts at Rs. 13,999.

To recall, Realme announced the Realme 3 Pro as its next smartphone model at the launch of the Realme 3 last month.