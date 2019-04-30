Realme 3 Pro was launched in India last week, and its first sale was conducted just a day ago. Now, the company has announced that the second day for the Realme 3 Pro sale is May 3, and the flash sale will begin at 12pm (Noon) IST on Flipkart and Realme online store. The phone will be available in three RAM + Storage options, and three gradient finishes. In its first sale, Realme announced that it sold 170,000 units of the Realme 3 Pro in eight minutes. The company conducted three flash sales (12pm, 4pm, and 8pm) on its first day, and it may continue that trend on May 3 as well.

Realme 3 next sale details, price in India, offers

The Realme 3 Pro second sale will begin on May 3 i.e. Friday at 12pm (Noon) IST on Flipkart and Realme online store both. If the company were to continue tradition, it will host flash sales on the same day at 4pm IST and 8pm IST as well. Ensure that you're registered beforehand and have your payment details and address details already filled in for smooth checkout.

Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants will retail at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. The phone will be sold in Carbon Grey and Nitro Blue colours.

Launch offers include 15 percent SuperCash cashback (up to Rs. 1,500) on payment via MobiKwik, Rs. 1,000 discount on payment via HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions. The Flipkart buyers will also be eligible for no-cost EMIs up to six months, and benefits worth Rs. 5,300 from Reliance Jio.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass that is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla 5. The display has a peak brightness of 400 nits with a contrast ratio of 1200:1. Under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, ticking alongside Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.



In the imaging department, the Realme 3 Pro packs a 16-megapixel primary camera (IMX519 sensor) with f/1.7 aperture, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary camera (GC5035 sensor) with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Talking about camera features, the Realme 3 Pro brings support for 960fps super slow motion video recording, Ultra HD mode for capturing 64-megapixel images, and optimised Nightscape among others.

For authentication, the Realme 3 Pro packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with Widevine L1 certification to let users stream HD content from services like Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix. Additionally, the phones features up to 128GB of onboard storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The latest Realme offering's connectivity suite includes Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz+5GHz), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The device comes equipped with a 4,045mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The dimensions of the Realme 3 Pro are 156.8x74.2x8.3 mm and it tips the scales at 172 grams.