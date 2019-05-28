Realme 3 Pro is now available to buy via offline stores in India. The new Realme smartphone can be purchased via 8,000 stores in the country, the company has revealed. Realme 3 Pro is currently the company's flagship phone in the country, at least until the company brings Realme X to the market. To recall, Realme 3 Pro was launched in India last month, but the phone was only being sold via Flipkart and Realme Online Store.

Realme 3 Pro price

Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants of the phone are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. According to Realme, it is only going to offer 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants in the brick and mortars stores. The Realme 3 Pro will be sold in three colours - Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple.

“Considering the rapidly growing customer demand towards Realme 3 Pro we are making the device available at our offline stores,” said Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, in a statement. “Initially the device was available for sale in Flipkart.com and our official website and saw a phenomenal response.”

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. The phone also comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage with a microSD card slot onboard (up to 256GB).

On the imaging front, the Realme 3 Pro packs a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Among other specifications, the phone includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4,045mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging, and the usual set of connectivity options.