Realme 3 Pro is official. The Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday unveiled the new smartphone at a press event in New Delhi. The new Realme offering improves upon the Realme 3 by packing a better camera, faster SoC, and a larger display with a higher resolution among others. The Realme 3 Pro comes equipped with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, while ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie handles things on the software side. The Realme 3 Pro comes in a trio of colours and also sports a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It will be competing with the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in the country, which currently retails starting Rs. 13,999.

Realme 3 Pro price, availability, and launch offers

The Realme 3 Pro has been priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999.

The Realme 3 Pro comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options with a gradient finish. As far as availability is concerned, the Realme 3 Pro's first sale will be conducted at 12pm (Noon) on April 29 via Realme online store and Flipkart. While the Carbon Grey and Nitro Blue colours will be available from day one, the Lightning Purple colour option will be released in May.

Ahead of the April 29 availability, Realme will also be organising a pop-up store at 04:30pm on April 27 in Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar, New Delhi, where the company will give the consumers a chance to purchase Realme 3 Pro before the first official sale.

According to Realme, the first 1,000 customers to buy the Realme 3 Pro on April 29 via the company's online store will get free Realme Buds. Additionally, the Realme online store buyers will also be eligible for 15 percent supercash cashback (up to Rs. 1,500) on payment via Mobikwik.

The consumers getting the Realme 3 Pro via Flipkart will get flat Rs. 1,000 discount on payment via HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions. The Flipkart buyers will also be eligible for no-cost EMIs up to six months.

Additionally, the Realme 3 Pro buyers, regardless of where they are purchasing the phone from, will get benefits worth Rs. 5,300 from Reliance Jio.

In addition to the Realme 3 Pro, Realme also introduced the new Realme C2 at the event, which has been priced starting at Rs. 5,999.

Realme 3 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass that is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla 5. The display has a peak brightness of 400 nits with a contrast ratio of 1200:1. Under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, ticking alongside Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Realme 3 Pro packs a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture (IMX519 sensor), paired with a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture (GC5035 sensor). On the front is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Talking about camera features, the Realme 3 Pro brings support for 960fps super slow motion video recording, Ultra HD mode for capturing 64-megapixel images, and optimised Nightscape among others.

For authentication, the Realme 3 Pro packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with Widevine L1 certification to let users stream HD content from services like Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix. Additionally, the phones features up to 128GB of onboard storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The latest Realme offering's connectivity suite includes Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz+5GHz), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The device comes equipped with a 4,045mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The dimensions of the Realme 3 Pro are 156.8x74.2x8.3 mm and it tips the scales at 172 grams.