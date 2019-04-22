Technology News

Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: Live Updates

, 22 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: Live Updates

Realme 3 Pro price in India is expected to be revealed after 12.30pm IST

Highlights

Realme 3 Pro launch event in India begins at 12.30pm IST

Realme 3 Pro price, specs are expected to be revealed

Realme 3 Pro is expected to take on Redmi Note 7 Pro

Realme 3 Pro price in India is set to be revealed today. Realme 3 Pro launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30pm IST in New Delhi today. Realme 3 Pro is most probably going to take on Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. This means that Realme 3 Pro price in India is going to be pretty close to Redmi Note 7 Pro — around Rs. 13,999 and definitely under Rs. 20,000. Not much else is known about the Realme 3 Pro at this point but we'll be sharing live updates right here from the launch event as it unfolds. You can watch the Realme 3 Pro launch live stream right here.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

Realme 3 Pro specifications haven't been fully revealed yet. So far leaks have suggested that Realme 3 Pro could ship with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display. The Realme 3 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, and 6GB of RAM. Leaks also suggest that the Realme 3 Pro will come with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The Realme 3 Pro could have a 48-megapixel camera, since it's taking on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Finally, the Realme 3 Pro is expected to pack a 3,960mAh battery.

Realme 3 Pro price in India

Realme 3 Pro price in India is expected to be under Rs. 20,000. Since Realme 3 Pro is expected to take on Redmi Note 7 Pro, we expect the price for the base variant to be around Rs. 13,999.

Realme 3 Pro launch offers, availability

At the moment Realme 3 Pro launch offers have not been revealed. The availability of Realme 3 Pro is not known either — we'll update with more information the moment we have it

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 3 Pro, Mobiles, Realme 3 Pro Price in India, Realme 3 Pro Price
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Leica Distances Itself From Tiananmen Square ‘Tank Man’ Promo Following Backlash
Avengers: Endgame Teaser — Iron Man Has Missed Captain America’s ‘Giddy Optimism’
Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: Live Updates
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Recap: Phone Launches, Price Cuts, and Other Tech Stories From This Week
  2. Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Watch a New Teaser Trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Out in 4 Days
  4. Avengers: Endgame Ticket Bookings Are Now Live Across India
  5. Tata Sky Introduces New Regional Smart Plans, Starting at Rs. 206
  6. AirPods (2nd Gen) Review
  7. Redmi Y3 Shown Off in New Teaser Video With Dual Rear Cameras
  8. Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: Live Updates
  9. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  10. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.