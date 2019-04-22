Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: Live Updates

Realme 3 Pro price in India is set to be revealed today. Realme 3 Pro launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30pm IST in New Delhi today. Realme 3 Pro is most probably going to take on Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. This means that Realme 3 Pro price in India is going to be pretty close to Redmi Note 7 Pro — around Rs. 13,999 and definitely under Rs. 20,000. Not much else is known about the Realme 3 Pro at this point but we'll be sharing live updates right here from the launch event as it unfolds. You can watch the Realme 3 Pro launch live stream right here.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

Realme 3 Pro specifications haven't been fully revealed yet. So far leaks have suggested that Realme 3 Pro could ship with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display. The Realme 3 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, and 6GB of RAM. Leaks also suggest that the Realme 3 Pro will come with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The Realme 3 Pro could have a 48-megapixel camera, since it's taking on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Finally, the Realme 3 Pro is expected to pack a 3,960mAh battery.

Realme 3 Pro price in India

Realme 3 Pro price in India is expected to be under Rs. 20,000. Since Realme 3 Pro is expected to take on Redmi Note 7 Pro, we expect the price for the base variant to be around Rs. 13,999.

Realme 3 Pro launch offers, availability

At the moment Realme 3 Pro launch offers have not been revealed. The availability of Realme 3 Pro is not known either — we'll update with more information the moment we have it