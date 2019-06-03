Realme 3 Pro was launched in India less than two months ago, the company initially offered the smartphone using flash sales. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that the phone is available in an open sale manner moving forward. All the consumers, who are interested in the Realme 3 Pro, can now just head over to Flipkart or Realme online store and purchase the phone any time they want. The Realme 3 Pro comes equipped with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, while ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie handles things on the software side.

Realme Mobiles took to Twitter to make the announcement. The tweet says that the Realme 3 Pro is available in an open sale manner on both – Flipkart and Realme online store.

In terms of the sale offers, Flipkart has listed an exchange offer and 10 percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Realme.com has also listed a Mobikwik offer that gives 10 percent super cash cashback maximum up to Rs. 1,000.

Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB retail at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The phone comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options with a gradient finish. The phone was recently also made available via 8,000 retail outlets across the country.

Realme 3 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass that is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla 5.

Under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, ticking alongside Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Realme 3 Pro packs a 16-megapixel primary camera (IMX519 sensor) with f/1.7 aperture , paired with a 5-megapixel secondary camera (GC5035 sensor) with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Talking about camera features, the Realme 3 Pro brings support for 960fps super slow motion video recording, Ultra HD mode for capturing 64-megapixel images, and optimised Nightscape among others.

For authentication, the Realme 3 Pro packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phones features up to 128GB of onboard storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The latest Realme offering's connectivity suite includes Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz+5GHz), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The device comes equipped with a 4,045mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

