Technology News

Realme 3 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Store: Price, Specifications

Realme 3 Pro is available in three storage variants.

By | Updated: 3 June 2019 14:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 3 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Store: Price, Specifications

Realme 3 Pro was launched in India in April this year

Highlights
  • Realme 3 Pro is price in India starts at Rs. 13,999
  • The phone can be purchased via Flipkart, Realme.com
  • It is also available via retail stores in India

Realme 3 Pro was launched in India less than two months ago, the company initially offered the smartphone using flash sales. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that the phone is available in an open sale manner moving forward. All the consumers, who are interested in the Realme 3 Pro, can now just head over to Flipkart or Realme online store and purchase the phone any time they want. The Realme 3 Pro comes equipped with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, while ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie handles things on the software side.

Realme Mobiles took to Twitter to make the announcement. The tweet says that the Realme 3 Pro is available in an open sale manner on both – Flipkart and Realme online store.

In terms of the sale offers, Flipkart has listed an exchange offer and 10 percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Realme.com has also listed a Mobikwik offer that gives 10 percent super cash cashback maximum up to Rs. 1,000.

Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB retail at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The phone comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options with a gradient finish. The phone was recently also made available via 8,000 retail outlets across the country.

Realme 3 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass that is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla 5.

Under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, ticking alongside Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Realme 3 Pro packs a 16-megapixel primary camera (IMX519 sensor) with f/1.7 aperture , paired with a 5-megapixel secondary camera (GC5035 sensor) with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Talking about camera features, the Realme 3 Pro brings support for 960fps super slow motion video recording, Ultra HD mode for capturing 64-megapixel images, and optimised Nightscape among others.

For authentication, the Realme 3 Pro packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phones features up to 128GB of onboard storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The latest Realme offering's connectivity suite includes Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz+5GHz), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The device comes equipped with a 4,045mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful and efficient SoC
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras fare well under good light
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • No USB Type-C port
Read detailed Realme 3 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4045mAh
Further reading: Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Price in India, Realme 3 Pro Specifications, Realme, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Tipped to Support 45W Fast Charging
Realme 3 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Store: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB Variant Price Slashed in India
  3. Samsung Launches New Laptops That Look Like MacBook Pro Models
  4. Redmi K20 Listed as Mi 9T by a Bulgarian Retailer
  5. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  6. Apple WWDC 2019 Starts Today: Here's How to Watch Keynote Live Stream
  7. LG’s First 8K OLED TV Is Finally Ready to Reach Consumers
  8. Godzilla: King of the Monsters Can’t Beat Original on Opening Weekend
  9. BlackBerry Sues Facebook for Patent Infringement Over Messaging
  10. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.