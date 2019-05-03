Technology News
Realme 3 Pro to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Store: Check Offers, Price

Realme 3 Pro competes directly with the Redmi Note 7 Pro in terms of price in India.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 02:15 IST
Realme 3 Pro to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Store: Check Offers, Price

Realme 3 Pro was launched in India last week

Highlights
  • Realme 3 Pro will go on sale at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Realme store
  • It competes directly with the Redmi Note 7 Pro from Xiaomi
  • Realme 3 Pro was launched in India last week

Realme 3 Pro will go on sale for the second time in India today, via Flipkart and the Realme online store. To recall, the new flagship from the Oppo spin-off brand had been launched in India last week, and went on sale for the first time in India on Monday, April 29. Notably, on that day, the company put the Realme 3 Pro up for sale on three separate times - 12pm (noon), 4pm, and 8pm IST. It's uncertain whether the company would make the phone available for more than one flash sale on Friday, with the 12pm (noon) IST time currently the only scheduled sale. Also notable is the fact that the Realme 3 Pro's second sale falls in the midst of the Realme 1st Anniversary Sale, which started on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday.

Realme 3 Pro price in India, launch offers

Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999, and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Notably, at this price point, the Realme 3 Pro competes with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which was launched in the country in late February and went on sale for the first time in March.

The Realme 3 Pro (Review) will be sold in Carbon Grey and Nitro Blue colours. It will go on sale as 12pm noon) IST via the Realme online store and Flipkart. In terms of the launch offers, Realme online store buyers will also be eligible for 15 percent supercash cashback (up to Rs. 1,500) on payment via MobiKwik.

Realme 3 Review

Consumers purchasing the Realme 3 Pro via Flipkart will get flat Rs. 1,000 discount on payment via HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions. The Flipkart buyers will also be eligible for no-cost EMIs up to six months.

 

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and Adreno 616 GPU. There is 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the imaging front, the company has added a dual camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Realme 3 Pro packs a 25-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Realme Anniversary Sale Includes Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 Offers and Other Deals

Additionally, Realme 3 Pro packs a fingerprint sensor, 4,045mAh battery, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, and Widevine L1 certification.

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Which one is the winner? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful and efficient SoC
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras fare well under good light
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • No USB Type-C port
Read detailed Realme 3 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4045mAh
Realme 3 Pro to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Store: Check Offers, Price
