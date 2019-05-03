Realme 3 Pro will go on sale for the second time in India today, via Flipkart and the Realme online store. To recall, the new flagship from the Oppo spin-off brand had been launched in India last week, and went on sale for the first time in India on Monday, April 29. Notably, on that day, the company put the Realme 3 Pro up for sale on three separate times - 12pm (noon), 4pm, and 8pm IST. It's uncertain whether the company would make the phone available for more than one flash sale on Friday, with the 12pm (noon) IST time currently the only scheduled sale. Also notable is the fact that the Realme 3 Pro's second sale falls in the midst of the Realme 1st Anniversary Sale, which started on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday.

Realme 3 Pro price in India, launch offers

Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999, and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Notably, at this price point, the Realme 3 Pro competes with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which was launched in the country in late February and went on sale for the first time in March.

The Realme 3 Pro (Review) will be sold in Carbon Grey and Nitro Blue colours. It will go on sale as 12pm noon) IST via the Realme online store and Flipkart. In terms of the launch offers, Realme online store buyers will also be eligible for 15 percent supercash cashback (up to Rs. 1,500) on payment via MobiKwik.

Consumers purchasing the Realme 3 Pro via Flipkart will get flat Rs. 1,000 discount on payment via HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions. The Flipkart buyers will also be eligible for no-cost EMIs up to six months.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and Adreno 616 GPU. There is 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the imaging front, the company has added a dual camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Realme 3 Pro packs a 25-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Additionally, Realme 3 Pro packs a fingerprint sensor, 4,045mAh battery, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, and Widevine L1 certification.

