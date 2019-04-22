Realme 3 Pro launch is set for today, at an event in New Delhi. The launch will be live streamed, and you can catch it right here. The Realme 3 Pro is the flagship smartphone of the Oppo spin-off brand, and was first announced at the Realme 3 launch last month. So far, the company has only revealed a few teasers, teasing a few specifications, though there have been numerous leaks in the recent past. The Realme 3 Pro is positioned to compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, XIaomi's popular smartphone in the under Rs. 20,000 segment.

Realme 3 Pro launch live stream details, official teasers

The Realme 3 Pro launch is being held at an event in New Delhi, at 12:30pm IST. The launch will be live streamed on the company's social media channels, its website, as well as below. The company so far has teased a few details about the smartphone, such as camera samples that tipped low-light photography prowess. The smartphone will also be a Flipkart exclusive, something Realme has already revealed. Separately, the Realme 3 Pro is teased to offer an Ultra HD mode that is capable of producing 64-megapixel images.

Other tipped details of the Realme 3 Pro include a 'powerful Snapdragon processor', fast charging that is capable of delivering 5 hours of talk-time in 10 minutes of charge, a super slo-mo photography mode, a burst mode called Speed Shot, and HyperBoost performance enhancement. Realme 3 Pro 'Blind Orders' or pre-bookings were also live on Friday, giving users the chance to win an R-Pass for the first sale of the smartphone.

Realme 3 Pro price in India, specifications (expected)

The Realme 3 Pro can be expected to be priced at around its predecessor the Realme 2 Pro's price, and around the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the competing smartphone Realme is pitting it against. The Redmi Note 7 Pro price starts at Rs. 13,999, while the Realme 2 Pro was launched starting at Rs. 13,990.

Spotted on Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG, the Realme 3 Pro is expected to run on Android 9 Pie based on Color OS 6.0. The phone should feature a 6.3-inch full-HD display, and pack Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The Realme 3, on the other hand, is powered by the Helio P70 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM.

To compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Realme 3 Pro specifications should align with its competition or be better. The Realme 3 Pro is expected to sport a 48-megapixel sensor, but other camera tech details remain scarce at the moment.

The Pro variant is tipped to come with a 3,960mAh battery, which is slightly less than the 4,230mAh battery found on the Realme 3. Further, the on board connectivity options will include 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a fingerprint sensor. The Realme 3 Pro is claimed to support Fortnite as well.

