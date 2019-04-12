Realme 3 Pro is all set to launch in India on April 22. Realme has confirmed the launch date through a tweet posted on Thursday. Meanwhile, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth in a tweet on Wednesday claimed that the Realme 3 Pro would be the first in its segment to support Fortnite. The new Realme flagship is designed to compete against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Realme 3 Pro was announced as the company's next model alongside the Realme 3 launch last month.

Through its latest tweet, Realme has publicly announced that the Realme 3 Pro would launch in India on April 22. The company will host the launch at the Delhi University at 12:30pm IST.

In a separate tweet posted on Wednesday, Realme CEO Sheth highlighted the gaming-focused hardware of the Realme 3 Pro by calling it as the first in its segment to support Fortnite directly. The executive also took a dig at the Redmi Note 7 Pro by saying, "Tried to play this game on some latest 'Pro' devices but none of them could manage. When it comes to speed, chipset matters."

Realme hasn't revealed any information around the chipset of the Realme 3 Pro. However, as per its formal announcement last month, the phone will come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Sheth earlier this week also shared three camera samples of the Realme 3 Pro. While one of the images shared on Twitter teased the selfie camera of the upcoming Realme phone, the other two gave a glimpse at the performance of its rear-mounted camera setup. Further, the camera samples suggested that phone could have dedicated HDR support on the main camera and a selfie camera with a resolution greater than 13 megapixels, which was available on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

There is no word on the price of Realme 3 Pro in the country right now, however in an effort to take on Redmi Note 7 Pro, the company could release the phone at a price tag similar to that of the Xiaomi phone.