Realme has released a teaser of the Realme 3 phone, hinting at the launch of the Realme 3 Pro variant alongside. The company is all set to host an event in India on March 4 where it is set to launch the Realme 3 phone. However, this new teaser hints that the Pro variant may also be launched alongside. This comes as Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 7 in India tomorrow, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro is rumoured to also launch alongside. CEO Madhav Sheth also took a dig at Xiaomi by tweeting, "What's 7 doing in 3?'

Realme's new teaser heavily indicates that the company will release the Realme 3 Pro variant alongside the Realme 3. The teaser comes in the form of a new video which shows the letter three in the form of a lightning bolt, and the words 'Be Proactive' written on top. The letters 'pro' in the word proactive has been written in bold, indicative of the fact that the Realme 3 Pro is also incoming.

CEO Madhav Sheth retweeted the teaser, and said "What's 7 doing in 3?' it looks like Sheth is taking a dig at the Redmi Note 7 launch set for tomorrow in India, and is also suggesting that the upcoming Realme 3 series will give tough competition to the Redmi phone. The Realme 3 is also tipped to sport a 48-megapixel sensor at the back, just like the Redmi Note 7.

While the latest teaser reveals that the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro may be launched together, the predecessor Realme 2 was launched in August last year, while the Realme 2 Pro arrived a month later. All of this is just speculation and there's no official word from Realme surrounding the arrival of the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme 3 is expected to sport a waterdrop-style notch, a dual rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint scanner, and be accompanied by a diamond-cut case. The phone is also tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 and will be running ColorOS 6 on top of Android 9 Pie.