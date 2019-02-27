Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 3 Pro May Launch Alongside Realme 3 Next Week, New Teaser Takes a Dig at Upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro Launch

Realme 3 Pro May Launch Alongside Realme 3 Next Week, New Teaser Takes a Dig at Upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro Launch

, 27 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 3 Pro May Launch Alongside Realme 3 Next Week, New Teaser Takes a Dig at Upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro Launch

Realme 2 Pro (for representational purposes only)

Highlights

  • Realme 3 Pro launch teased in new tweet, may launch alongside Realme 3
  • CEO Madhav Sheth also took a dig at Redmi Note 7 launch tomorrow
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro tipped to also launch alongside Redmi Note 7

Realme has released a teaser of the Realme 3 phone, hinting at the launch of the Realme 3 Pro variant alongside. The company is all set to host an event in India on March 4 where it is set to launch the Realme 3 phone. However, this new teaser hints that the Pro variant may also be launched alongside. This comes as Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 7 in India tomorrow, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro is rumoured to also launch alongside. CEO Madhav Sheth also took a dig at Xiaomi by tweeting, "What's 7 doing in 3?'

Realme's new teaser heavily indicates that the company will release the Realme 3 Pro variant alongside the Realme 3. The teaser comes in the form of a new video which shows the letter three in the form of a lightning bolt, and the words 'Be Proactive' written on top. The letters 'pro' in the word proactive has been written in bold, indicative of the fact that the Realme 3 Pro is also incoming.

CEO Madhav Sheth retweeted the teaser, and said "What's 7 doing in 3?' it looks like Sheth is taking a dig at the Redmi Note 7 launch set for tomorrow in India, and is also suggesting that the upcoming Realme 3 series will give tough competition to the Redmi phone. The Realme 3 is also tipped to sport a 48-megapixel sensor at the back, just like the Redmi Note 7.

While the latest teaser reveals that the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro may be launched together, the predecessor Realme 2 was launched in August last year, while the Realme 2 Pro arrived a month later. All of this is just speculation and there's no official word from Realme surrounding the arrival of the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme 3 is expected to sport a waterdrop-style notch, a dual rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint scanner, and be accompanied by a diamond-cut case. The phone is also tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 and will be running ColorOS 6 on top of Android 9 Pie.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Realme 3, Realme 3 Price, Realme 3 Specifications, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Price, Realme 3 Pro Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Price, Specifications, Release Date
Realme 3 Pro May Launch Alongside Realme 3 Next Week, New Teaser Takes a Dig at Upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Leaked Renders Show 3 Colour Options
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30 India Launch Set for Today: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy A50 Price Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. WhatsApp Group Invitation Control Feature Spotted in Android Beta
  6. Realme 3 Pro May Launch Alongside Realme 3, New Teaser Hints
  7. Oppo F11 Pro Purported Official Render Surfaces Online
  8. Oppo F11 Pro Specifications Leaks Tip MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 6GB of RAM
  9. Canon EOS RP Budget Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.