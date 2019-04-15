Technology News
Realme 3 Pro Flipkart Teaser Page Goes Live, Camera Sample Hints at Low-Light Capabilities

, 15 April 2019
Realme 3 Pro Flipkart Teaser Page Goes Live, Camera Sample Hints at Low-Light Capabilities

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme 3 Pro to launch in India on April 22

Highlights

Realme 3 Pro teasers hint at super slo-mo mode

Flipkart now has a dedicated page for the Realme 3 Pro

Camera samples show low-light photography skills

Realme 3 Pro is all set to launch on April 22 in India. The phone is now listed on Flipkart in a dedicated teaser page as well. Separately, Realme 3 Pro camera samples have also been released by CEO Madhav Sheth and the Realme Mobiles Twitter handle. The company has also been releasing a slew of teasers online running up to the launch, teasing camera features like slow-mo, speed shot and gaming-related features as well. To recall, the Realme 3 Pro was announced last month alongside the Realme 3, and it looks to take on the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India.

Starting with Flipkart, the e-commerce site now has a dedicated page for the Realme 3 Pro phone. The phone is set to launch on April 22 at 12.30pm IST. The page has no active button for registrations of interest as of yet. It highlights the hashtag #hatetowait, indicating at lag-free experiences, gaming boosts, and good benchmarks.

CEO Madhav Sheth has also shared a camera sample of the Realme 3 Pro n Twitter. The photo hints at low-light capabilities of the phone, and it shows great detail and colour reproduction. The camera sample taken at night can be seen above. Realme Mobiles also released another camera sample that shows vivid colour capture and detail at daytime as well. That photo can be seen below:

camerasample rmpro3 main Realme 3 Pro

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme Mobiles

A recent teaser hints that the Realme 3 Pro will come with super slo-mo mode as well. Another tweet by the Realme Mobiles handle teases what appears to be a burst mode, called Speed Shot. HyperBoost performance enhancement tech is also being teased by the company, as is an R-Pass for exclusive purchase access to the Realme 3 Pro.

As per a GeekBench listing, the Realme 3 Pro will run on Android 9 Pie and pack Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It is tipped to feature a Color OS 6.0, 6.3-inch full-HD display and come with a 3,960mAh battery. Further, the onboard connectivity options will include 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 3 Pro price in India hasn't been revealed. However, it is likely to be in line with the price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which starts at Rs. 13,999.

Comments

Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Price, Realme 3 Pro Specifications, Realme 3 Pro Teasers, Realme, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Realme 3 Pro Flipkart Teaser Page Goes Live, Camera Sample Hints at Low-Light Capabilities
