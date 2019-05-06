Technology News
Realme 3 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme Online Store: Check Offers, Price

The Realme phone is priced in India starting at Rs. 13,999 and it comes in three storage variants.

By | Updated: 6 May 2019 11:20 IST
Realme 3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme 3 Pro sale will be held via Flipkart, Realme Store
  • The sale will begin at 12 (noon)
  • Flipkart buyers will be eligible for no-cost EMIs up to six months

Realme 3 Pro is all set to go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart and Realme Store. The phone was launched last month, and has been put on sale four times before this. On the first day, the Realme 3 Pro was made available in multiple flash sales – at 12pm (Noon), at 4pm, and at 8pm IST. However, it only went up for sale once on the second day of sale. It remains uncertain on what Realme plans to do this time around.

The Realme 3 Pro will be made available on Flipkart and Realme Store at 12pm (noon). The consumers are requested to register and fill in the address and payment details beforehand to ensure fast checkout.

Realme 3 Pro price in India, sale offers

Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The Realme 3 Pro will be sold in Carbon Grey and Nitro Blue colours on Flipkart and Realme Store.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and Adreno 616 GPU. There is 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the imaging front, the company has added a dual camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Realme 3 Pro packs a 25-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Additionally, Realme 3 Pro packs a fingerprint sensor, 4,045mAh battery, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, and Widevine L1 certification.

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Which one is the winner? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
