Realme 3 Pro will go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm (noon). The new Realme smartphone will be available via Flipkart and the company's own e-store. Realme has launched the smartphone to take on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is currently one of our top picks in sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment. Realme 3 Pro features a waterdrop-style notch with a 6.3-inch screen. The Realme 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and will be available in three variants — one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the mid-tier one with 6GB of RAM and same amount of storage, and the top-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme 3 Pro price in India

Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants will retail at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. The phone will be sold in Carbon Grey and Nitro Blue colours. As we mentioned earlier, the first sale for Realme 3 Pro will begin at 12pm (noon) at Realme online store and Flipkart.

In terms of the launch offers, the first 1,000 customers to buy the Realme 3 Pro today via the company's online store will get free Realme Buds. Additionally, the Realme online store buyers will also be eligible for 15 percent supercash cashback (up to Rs. 1,500) on payment via Mobikwik.

Consumers purchasing the Realme 3 Pro via Flipkart will get flat Rs. 1,000 discount on payment via HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions. The Flipkart buyers will also be eligible for no-cost EMIs up to six months.

Additionally, the Realme 3 Pro buyers will get benefits worth Rs. 5,300 from Reliance Jio.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

Realme 3 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and Adreno 616 GPU. There is 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the imaging front, the company has added a dual camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Realme 3 Pro packs a 25-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Additionally, Realme 3 Pro packs a fingerprint sensor, 4,045mAh battery, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, and Widevine L1 certification.

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Which one is the winner? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.