Realme 3 Pro Update Brings 240fps Slow Motion Video Recording, June Security Patch

A recent update had introduced 960fps slow motion recording.

By | Updated: 28 June 2019 11:01 IST
Realme 3 Pro was launched last month

Highlights
  • The size of the latest Realme 3 Pro update is a hefty 2.69GB
  • It brings along new swipe gestures in notification mode
  • The update also brings a Theme Store in some regions

Realme 3 Pro is now receiving a new update and it brings along many new features like 240fps slow motion function, new theme store, and more. The update also brings along the June 2019 Android Security patch. The Realme 3 Pro was launched last month, and it came with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 software out-of-the-box. Recently, it got an update that brought along 960fps slow motion video recording as well.

The size of the latest Realme 3 Pro update is a hefty 2.69GB. For this reason, it is recommended that you install the update under good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. The version number for this update is RMX1851EX_11_A.15, and if you don't see the update in your notification window, you can even check manually by going into Settings. If you absolutely cannot wait, Realme has even made it available to download on its support page.

Coming to the changelog, the update brings the June Android 2019 Security patch, new swipe gestures from both sides in notification mode, a lock screen magazine function in some regions, and a Realme account function in some regions as well. Realme has also added App Market, Theme Store, and Game Center in some regions.

In terms of camera improvements, there's now a 240fps slow motion feature that has been added. Apart from all of this, the update also fixes a number of bugs as well.

The Realme 3 Pro has been launched in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced in India at Rs. 13,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999.It comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options with a gradient finish, and is available via Realme online store and Flipkart. There is an ongoing Realme Leap Days sale that is offering lucrative deals on several Realme phones, including the Realme 3 Pro.

Key specifications of the Realme 3 Pro includes a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, while ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie handles things on the software side.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful and efficient SoC
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras fare well under good light
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • No USB Type-C port
Read detailed Realme 3 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera25-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4045mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Price in India, Realme 3 Pro Specifications, Realme, Realme 3 Pro Update
