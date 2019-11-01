Realme 3 Pro is now receiving an October update as well, bringing in the system-wide dark mode feature and the October Android security patch. The update is rolling out with version number RMX1851EX_11_A.20, and the size of the Realme 3 Pro update is 2.74GB. Realme has also made available a link for manual download for users who cannot wait. The Realme 3 Pro update also brings along a new charging animation, and a new fast switch toggle between SIMs in notification centre.

Realme has taken to the forums to announce that the Realme 3 Pro October update is now rolling out. “In order to ensure the stability of this OTA, it will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed in the upcoming days,” the company has explained on its post.

Check for the update in Settings if you haven't already received a notification. You can alternatively download the link from the Software Upgrade page through Simple mode or Recovery mode easily. Alternatively, update link is offered below as well:

Realme 3 Pro October OTA update link

The Realme 3 Pro update changelog suggests that it brings a new swipe down option on home screen for global search or notification center, new Realme Laboratory, a new option for notification dots for updates, and a new optimised gaming experience. The update also brought along a fast switch toggle between SIMs in the notification centre, dark mode, and a new charging animation. The update will remove the reminder after hotspot is enables, and removes the prompt when phone is rooted.