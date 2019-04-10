Technology News

Realme 3 Pro Camera Samples Teased Ahead of Formal Launch

10 April 2019
Realme 3 Pro is projected as a strong competitor against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro

Highlights

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has shared Realme 3 Pro camera samples

One of the shared camera samples shows its selfie camera experience

Another camera sample hints at HDR support

Realme 3 Pro is set to launch in India later this month. But just days ahead of its formal debut, the new phone has been teased by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth. The executive has posted a few camera samples that are claimed to be captured through the Realme 3 Pro. The upcoming Realme phone was last month announced as a strong competitor against the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Also, the company hinted at 48-megapixel camera support on the Realme 3 Pro.

Sheth has shared three Realme 3 Pro camera samples through his Twitter account. One of which is teasing the selfie camera, while the other two are showing the performance of its rear-mounted camera setup.

The given images don't include EXIF data and resolution to help us understand the hardware working behind the scenes. However, one of them hints at dedicated HDR support on the main camera. Another image suggests that the phone could have a selfie camera with a resolution greater than 13 megapixels, which was featured on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

realme 3 pro camera samples twitter madhav sheth Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro camera samples
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

 

To recall, Realme announced the Realme 3 Pro at the time of launching the Realme 3 in India last month. The new phone, which is projected to compete against the Redmi Note 7 Pro, is promised to arrive sometime later this month.

During the time of its formal announcement last month, the Realme 3 Pro was teased to offer a 48-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone is also rumoured to sport a 25-megapixel selfie camera to take on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Further reading: Realme 3 Pro, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
