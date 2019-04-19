Technology News

Realme 3 Pro ‘Blind Order’ Pre-Bookings Now Live in India

, 19 April 2019
Realme 3 Pro Blind Order users will get a sure shot chance to buy the unit in first flash sale

Realme 3 Pro Blind Order pre-bookings will end midnight

Some registered users will get R-Pass to buy the phone

R-Pass can be used in first flash sale to buy the Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro is up for Blind Order today, and users can head over to the Realme website to register their interest. Once you've put in your credentials and hit the ‘Blind Order' button, you stand the chance to get an R-Pass. Realme says it will send R-Passes randomly to registered users. The R-Pass can be used during the first flash sale of the Realme 3 Pro. The R-Pass will ensure that the user gets a unit, but if you decide to not use it in the first sale, the R-Pass will be forfeited.

The Realme 3 Pro Blind Order pre-booking button is already live on the Realme website, and will be on till midnight. A 'blind order' will allow the interested buyers to register for the Realme 3 Pro without having to pay for it, and get a chance to win an R-Pass. It is being called blind as the consumers won't know the specifications or even the price of the phone. However, the company is giving away only 5,000 R-passes that will ensure that the lucky winners can purchase the device upon its launch and avoid the hassle of flash sales.

Users who receive the R-Pass must place their order for the Realme 3 Pro on the first flash sale day between 12pm (noon) IST to midnight. Not placing an order within this time frame will render the R-Pass useless. The user will not be able to use the R-Pass in the second sale.

The phone is set to launch next week at an event on April 22 that kicks off at 12:30pm IST. Flipkart is already teasing fast charging support feature on the Realme 3 Pro. Realme's CEO had also recently tweeted that the Realme 3 Pro will provide 5 hours of talk time with just 10 minutes of charging.

The Realme 3 Pro is said to come with a 6.3-inch full-HD display, ColorOS 6.0, a 3,960mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The company had also recently teased the Realme 3 Pro's imaging capabilities, especially low-light photography, but the resolution of the cameras and related features are not known as of now. If it is to compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, as teased at Realme 3 launch, the phone will mostly be equipped with a 48-megapixel sensor.

