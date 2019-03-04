Technology News

Realme 3 Pro Announced Alongside Realme 3, India Launch Set for April

, 04 March 2019
Realme 3 Pro is teased to come with fast speeds

Highlights

  • Realme 3 Pro to compete with Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • The phone will launch in April, may come with a 48-megapixel sensor
  • The Realme 3 was launched for a price starting at Rs. 8,990

Realme has announced the Realme 3 Pro alongside the Realme 3 launch in India. Details on the phone weren't revealed, but the device will be pit against the newly launched Redmi Note 7 Pro in the country - the company announced. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the phone will be launched in April i.e., next month. Because the upcoming phone is touted to be a 'Redmi Note 7 Pro' competitor, we expect the Realme 3 Pro to come with a 48-megapixel sensor at the back.

Sheth announced the Realme 3 Pro after announcing the Realme 3 phone and detailing its price and specifications. The Realme 3 Pro will launch in India in April this year, and details regarding the phone's price and specifications weren't revealed at the event. The phone will presumably be an upgrade to the Realme 3, and may sport a better processor along with a better camera. Sheth teased that the phone will bring fast speeds as well.

The Realme 3 first sale is set to held on March 12, and the phone is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option (only for first 1 million users) and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone will be sold on Flipkart and Realme website, and it will be available in Dynamic Black and Black colour options at first. A Radiant Blue colour option will be launched on March 26 in India.

Key highlights of the Realme 3 include a waterdrop-style notch, a dual rear camera setup, Android Pie-based Color OS 6, dedicated microSD card slot, Helio P70 SoC, and a 4,230mAh battery.

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Realme 3

Realme 3

Display6.20-inch
Processor2.1GHz
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Samsung Galaxy S8
