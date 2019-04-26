Realme 3 Pro was launched in India earlier this week and at the time of launch, the phone was announced in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options. Now, the company has added another RAM + Storage model into the mix. The Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option will also be available for sale in the country from April 29, priced at Rs. 15,999 in India. The phone will be available in all the three variants on Flipkart and Realme online store.

Realme India made this announcement on Twitter. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999 and this new storage option will also be available in first sale of the Realme 3 Pro on April 29. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced in India at Rs. 13,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999.

The Realme 3 Pro comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options with a gradient finish. The first sale will be conducted at 12pm (noon) on April 29 via Realme online store and Flipkart. While the Carbon Grey and Nitro Blue colours will be available from day one, the Lightning Purple colour option will be released in May.

Launch offers include 15 percent supercash cashback (up to Rs. 1,500) on payment via MobiKwik, Rs. 1,000 discount on payment via HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions. The Flipkart buyers will also be eligible for no-cost EMIs up to six months, and benefits worth Rs. 5,300 from Reliance Jio.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass that is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla 5. The display has a peak brightness of 400 nits with a contrast ratio of 1200:1. Under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, ticking alongside Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Realme 3 Pro packs a 16-megapixel primary camera (IMX519 sensor) with f/1.7 aperture, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary camera (GC5035 sensor) with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Talking about camera features, the Realme 3 Pro brings support for 960fps super slow motion video recording, Ultra HD mode for capturing 64-megapixel images, and optimised Nightscape among others.

For authentication, the Realme 3 Pro packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with Widevine L1 certification to let users stream HD content from services like Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix. Additionally, the phones features up to 128GB of onboard storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The latest Realme offering's connectivity suite includes Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz+5GHz), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The device comes equipped with a 4,045mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The dimensions of the Realme 3 Pro are 156.8x74.2x8.3 mm and it tips the scales at 172 grams.