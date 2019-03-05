Realme 3 - the much-awaited next smartphone in the Oppo spinoff's lineup - has finally been launched in India, at an event in New Delhi on Monday. The Realme 3 bears an upgraded front camera and design when compared to its predecessor Realme 2. Other highlights of the Realme 3 include a 3D gradient unibody design, dual rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone also sports a waterdrop-style notch and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with a 4,230mAh battery. Additionally, the Realme 3 runs on Android 9 Pie-based Color OS 6. The Realme 3 has been made available in two RAM + storage options in India, and will be sold via Flipkart and the Realme India site.

At the New Delhi launch event on Monday, Realme also announced that the Realme 3 Pro will be launched in India in April.

Realme 3 price in India, sale date, launch offers

The Realme 3 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone will be made available in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options on Flipkart and Realme website exclusively. The first sale (only Dynamic Black and Black colour options) will be held on March 12 at 12pm (Noon) IST, and Realme says that the 3GB RAM variant price tag is part of an introductory offer for the first 1 million buyers. The Radiant Blue variant will be available from March 26, and it will be available via offline stores soon.

Launch offers include instant discount of Rs. 500 on HDFC Bank cards, Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300 on Flipkart, and 20 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik if purchased through the Realme website. A Realme 3 Iconic Case will also be made available, in Black, Diamond Blue, and Yellow, priced at Rs. 599.

Realme 3 specifications

Coming to specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) phone runs on the latest Color OS 6.0 based on Android Pie. The phone features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 88.3 percent screen-to-body-ratio, 450 nits peak brightness, and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the 2.1GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM options.

Realme 3 features a dual rear camera setup

Realme 3 camera

The Realme 3 packs a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically - with one 13-megapixel rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, apart from the 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Features include PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode, scene recognition, and more. Up front, there is another 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels, apart from features like AI Beautification, HDR, and AI Face Unlock.

Realme 3 storage and other key features

Inbuilt storage on the Realme 3 is 32GB or 64GB, with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The phone packs a 4,230mAh battery with an optimisation mode support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, OTG, Micro-USB port, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Realme 3 measures at 156.1x75.6x8.3mm, and it weighs at 175 grams. It is powered by a 4,230mAh battery, coupled with a 10W charger. A Riding Mode feature has also been added, as well as Match Cards on AI Board, and Camera2 API support. The company will also be shipping the Realme 3 with an unlocked bootloader.

Are the affordable Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphones worth buying? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.