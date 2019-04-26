Technology News

Realme 3 Goes on Open Sale in India Just Ahead of Realme 3 Pro Sale

By | Updated: 26 April 2019 14:15 IST
Realme 3 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base variant

Highlights
  • Realme CEO has announced the open sale
  • Realme 3 was launched in India last month
  • It's available through Flipkart and Realme website

Realme 3 is now available through an open sale in India. The Realme phone that was launched in the country last month was up until now available through limited-period sale rounds. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has announced the open sale. The new move comes just days after the Realme 3 Pro debuted in the Indian market to counter the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Notably, the Realme 3 Pro is set to go on sale in the country early next week.

Sheth through his tweet has revealed that the Realme 3 in all colours and variants had now been available 24x7 in India. The sale is live through Flipkart as well as the Realme website.

 

Realme 3 price in India

The Realme 3 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999. Both variants come in Black, Dynamic Black, and Radiant Blue colour options.

Realme 3 Review

As we mentioned, the Realme 3 was launched in India last month. It was available through limited-period sale rounds up until now.

Earlier this month, Realme revealed that it sold five lakh Realme 3 units within three weeks of its launch. The phone competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy M20.

Realme 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The phone sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Realme 3 flaunts a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Realme 3 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) -- with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with OTG support. There are also sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm.

Are the affordable Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphones worth buying? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 3

Realme 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Powerful processor
  • Quick face recognition
  • ColorOS 6.0 looks slick
  • Bad
  • Front and rear get smudged easily
  • Average cameras
  • Videos aren’t stabilised
  • HD resolution display
Read detailed Realme 3 review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Further reading: Realme 3 price in India, Realme 3 specifications, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
