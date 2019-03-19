Realme has been having a good run with its latest smartphone – the Realme 3 – and has managed to sell over 2,10,000 units after two rounds of online sales. The company has announced that the next sale of Realme 3 will be conducted today and will start at 12pm (Noon) IST. The Realme 3 will be up for grabs from Flipkart as well as the official Realme e-store with some attractive offers in tow. The Realme 3 starts at Rs. 8,999 and for that price, it offers features such as a dual rear camera setup, a large 4,230mAh battery, and MediaTek Helio P70 SoC among others.

Realme 3 price, offers

The Realme 3 (Review) price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The higher-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs. 10,999. The Realme 3 will be available in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Classic Black colour options from the official Realme store, while Flipkart will only offer the Classic Black and the Dynamic Black variants.

As for the offers, the buyers can avail a 10 percent discount if the purchase is made via Mobikwik on the Realme store. Flipkart is offering a 5 percent discount to Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders. The Indian e-commerce giant will also provide an assured exchange value of Rs. 4,600 on the Realme 3 with the Buyback Guarantee plan priced at Rs. 99, provided the smartphone is exchanged within 8 months of the purchase. Additionally, buyers can also avail the Complete Mobile Protection plan for a year by Flipkart Protect at a discounted price of Rs. 299.

Realme 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme smartphone boots ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme 3 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. In the imaging department, the Realme 3 comes equipped with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. A 13-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture takes care of selfies. The Realme 3 comes with camera features such as AI Face Unlock, AI Beautification and HDR among others.

The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card, while a 4,230mAh battery keeps the lights on. Realme 3's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and more. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

