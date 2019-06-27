Technology News
loading

Realme 3 Diamond Red Colour Variant Leaked Ahead of Launch

The Realme 3 already has 3 colour variants.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 17:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 3 Diamond Red Colour Variant Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ishanagarwal24

Realme 3 is expected to launch in Diamond Red

Highlights
  • The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC
  • It packs in a 4230mAh battery
  • The new Diamond Red colour will be available on all storage variants

The Realme 3 is a sub-Rs. 10,000 smartphone that was launched earlier this year. The Realme 3 quickly got very popular thanks to the fact that it sports a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and a big 4,230mAh battery. When the smartphone was launched it was offered in two gradient finishes - Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue - as well as a Classic Black solid finish. It looks like Realme will be launching a new colour variant for this smartphone called Diamond Red.

A poster of the Realme 3 (Review) in Diamond Red was tweeted by popular tipster Ishan Agarwal. He also mentions that the new Realme 3 colour option will be launched in India soon and mentions that it will be available for all RAM/ storage variants.

The Realme 3 was initially launched in two variants, 3GB RAM + 32GB of storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of storage - at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively. Realme also got a new introduce a new variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage priced at Rs. 9,999. Storage is expandable of the Realme 3 via a microSD card slot upto 256GB.

The Realme 3 sports a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC which is a powerful processor compared to the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC which is quite common on phones at this price point. It runs Colour OS on top of Android 9 Pie. The Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch.

It has a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the Realme 3 has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter positioned in the waterdrop notch.

With the new colour finish, Realme 3 buyers will have one more colour option to choose from. Realme will probably retain the same pricing for this new Diamond Red finish.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 3

Realme 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Powerful processor
  • Quick face recognition
  • ColorOS 6.0 looks slick
  • Bad
  • Front and rear get smudged easily
  • Average cameras
  • Videos aren’t stabilised
  • HD resolution display
Read detailed Realme 3 review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Further reading: Realme 3, Realme 3 Diamond Red
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Huawei Loses Trade Secrets Case Against US Chip Designer, but Jury Awards No Damages
Apple Reportedly Investing $100 Million in Japan Display
Realme 3 Diamond Red Colour Variant Leaked Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscriptions to Broadband Users
  2. Motorola One Vision Review
  3. Debris From India’s ASAT Missile Test Still in Earth’s Orbit: Astronomer
  4. Realme’s 64-Megapixel Camera Sample Shows a Lot of Promise
  5. Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme U1 Discounts and More Deals in Realme Sale
  6. OnePlus Opens Applications for OnePlus 7 Series Closed Beta Programme
  7. Oppo Unveils Under-Screen Selfie Camera: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  9. Game of Thrones, Marvel Stars Join Netflix’s Dark Crystal Prequel Series
  10. Xiaomi Reveals Mi CC9 Dark Blue Planet Variant Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.