Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ishanagarwal24
The Realme 3 is a sub-Rs. 10,000 smartphone that was launched earlier this year. The Realme 3 quickly got very popular thanks to the fact that it sports a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and a big 4,230mAh battery. When the smartphone was launched it was offered in two gradient finishes - Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue - as well as a Classic Black solid finish. It looks like Realme will be launching a new colour variant for this smartphone called Diamond Red.
A poster of the Realme 3 (Review) in Diamond Red was tweeted by popular tipster Ishan Agarwal. He also mentions that the new Realme 3 colour option will be launched in India soon and mentions that it will be available for all RAM/ storage variants.
The Realme 3 was initially launched in two variants, 3GB RAM + 32GB of storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of storage - at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively. Realme also got a new introduce a new variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage priced at Rs. 9,999. Storage is expandable of the Realme 3 via a microSD card slot upto 256GB.
The Realme 3 sports a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC which is a powerful processor compared to the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC which is quite common on phones at this price point. It runs Colour OS on top of Android 9 Pie. The Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch.
It has a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the Realme 3 has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter positioned in the waterdrop notch.
With the new colour finish, Realme 3 buyers will have one more colour option to choose from. Realme will probably retain the same pricing for this new Diamond Red finish.
