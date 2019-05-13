Realme 3 was launched in India through Flipkart in March, earlier this year. Now, as per Counterpoint Research, the smartphone claimed the number one position in online sales in March, edging out its biggest rival, the Redmi Note 7. To recall, it was just last year that Realme was spun off from Oppo and began its journey on its own. And within just a year, the young smartphone company has shown a tremendous amount of growth that is reflected in its wide portfolio of smartphones.

Counterpoint Research is quoted by Realme to say, “Realme has a strong momentum in India driven by its aggressive specs and spotting changing market trends. This helped Realme 3 to become the No. 1 model on online channels for the first time in March 2019." Counterpoint independently confirmed the statistic to Gadgets 360.

Further, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth is quoted to say, “We are delighted to share the news of Realme's latest achievement. Realme has already created records by selling more than 5 lakh units of Realme 3 in just three weeks of its sale. Today it has earned another milestone by receiving the No. 1 position on online channels in March 2019 by Counterpoint Research. We are sure Realme 3 will go a long way with the never-ending love from our customers and fans.”

To recall, as per Counterpoint and IDC, Realme became the fourth largest smartphone brand in India in Q4 2018.

No.1 selling model online - realme 3 (March 2019). Thank you guys for the love, we still have a long way to go! pic.twitter.com/FCzaNgHGle — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 13, 2019

Realme 3 price in India, key specifications

To recall, Realme 3 comes with a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC under the hood along with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone has a plastic back instead of glass and the rear is home to a dual-camera setup along with a fingerprint sensor. Prices start at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant sells at Rs. 10,999. Lastly, the Realme 3 is available to purchase both online as well as offline.

