Realme 3 India Launch Begins: Live Updates

Realme 3 is a new smartphone from the company that is taking on Xiaomi's Redmi lineup with budget smartphones. The Realme 3 India launch is expected to begin at 12.30pm IST and we'll be bringing all updates live right here. The Realme 3 is expected to be a powerful smartphone with a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. It's expected to ship with a waterdrop-style notch, and a fingerprint sensor at the back, as revealed by Realme in teasers so far. Realme 3's price in India is not expected to be too high. Not much else is known about the smartphone at this point, but we can safely say that the Realme 3 will take on the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. Here's how you can watch Realme 3 India launch live.

Realme 3 specifications

At the moment most of the specifications of the Realme 3 are not known, but thanks to some teasers from Realme we have some information ahead of the smartphone's India launch. We know that the Realme 3 will ship with a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. We've seen the same chipset on the Realme U1 so we have some idea about its performance. We also know that the Realme 3 will feature a waterdrop notch on the display and a rear fingerprint scanner. Realme has also confirmed that the Realme 3 will ship with a 4,230mAh battery. We also know that the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup.

Realme 3 price in India

The Realme 3 price in India is not known at the moment. However, it's expected that Realme 3 price in India will be under Rs. 15,000 since the smartphone is likely to compete with the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.