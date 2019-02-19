Technology News

Realme 3 India Launch Teased by Company

, 19 February 2019
The Realme 3’s arrival has also been confirmed by the company’s CEO.

  • The Realme 3 is expected to be launched in Q1 2019
  • There is no word on the Realme 3's specifications and features
  • Leaks regarding the smartphone’s pricing are also non-existent

Earlier this year, Realme teased that the company's next smartphone - the Realme 3 - will be launched in 2019's first quarter. Today, the company has sent out an official teaser that confirms the Realme 3's imminent India launch. The teaser image and the caption accompanying it in the tweet leave no speck of doubt regarding the intention of the teaser and the smartphone that is set to make its debut in the Indian market. However, the company is yet to reveal any detail regarding the upcoming smartphone's hardware and standout features.

The aforesaid tweet, sent out by the official Realme Twitter account, simply says “Let's see if you can put 1 and 2 together”. The tweet's text is escorted by an image depicting the retail box of the Realme 1 and the Realme 2, teasing fans about the obvious addition result – the Realme 3. Furthermore, the company's replies to comments posted by users confirm that the Realme 3 is almost certainly going to be Realme's next smartphone.

While the Realme 3 teaser is expected to send the rumour mill buzzing, we are yet to come across a concrete leak or official teaser regarding the upcoming smartphone's design, specifications, and features. The only information we have at our disposal comes from Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, who reportedly revealed last month that the Realme 3 will be launched in Q1 2019. The company is also reportedly working on a smartphone that will come equipped with a 48-megapixel camera, however, there is no word whether it will be the Realme 3 or any other device. At the moment, details regarding the Realme 3 are shrouded in mystery.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 3
