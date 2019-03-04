Technology News

Realme 3 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications

, 04 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 3 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme 3 launch in India will begin at 12pm (Noon) IST today

Highlights

  • Realme 3 India launch is taking place in New Delhi
  • Realme already confirmed a dual rear camera setup on the new phone
  • Realme 3 Pro is also likely to debut at today's event

Realme 3 is all set to launch in India today. The new Realme phone is expected to come with a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. Realme also confirmed the presence of a dual rear camera setup on the new model. Further, the Realme 3 is expected to come with a fingerprint sensor at the back and could come in at least two different variants -- along with a diamond cut case. Alongside the Realme 3, the Oppo spin-off entity is likely to bring the Realme 3 Pro. The new series could counter the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro models that both were launched by Xiaomi last week.

Realme 3 India launch live stream

The Realme 3 launch event is taking place in New Delhi. The formal event will kick off at 12pm (Noon) IST today. It will be streamed live on YouTube. Moreover, you can watch the Realme 3 India launch live right here.

 

Realme 3 specifications

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart recently revealed much about the Realme 3. It took a dig at the Redmi Note 7 that has a 14nm Snapdragon 660 SoC by showing the presence of a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC on the Realme 3. Also, the microsite shows that the new model will come with a waterdrop-style display notch.

The Realme 3 is also confirmed to have a 4,230mAh battery -- larger than the 4,000mAh battery available on the Redmi Note 7 that Xiaomi had launched in India last week, alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

A previous official teaser confirmed that the Realme 3 will sport a dual rear camera setup. The handset is also expected to have a fingerprint sensor at the back and come with a diamond cut case. Furthermore, it is speculated to come with Bluetooth v4.2 support.

Alongside the Realme 3, Realme recently suggested that it may launch the Realme 3 Pro at its launch event in India today. The price of the new models isn't revealed yet. However, the Flipkart listing mentions that the Realme 3 will come at an "unbelievable price".

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Realme 3 specifications, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Realme 3 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung M30 and A50, MWC 2019, and More News This Week
  2. Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  4. Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Its March 4 Launch in India
  5. Microsoft Discontinuing Microsoft Band Apps, Services
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone 5Z, and Others Get a Price Cut in India
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.