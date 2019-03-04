Realme 3 is all set to launch in India today. The new Realme phone is expected to come with a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. Realme also confirmed the presence of a dual rear camera setup on the new model. Further, the Realme 3 is expected to come with a fingerprint sensor at the back and could come in at least two different variants -- along with a diamond cut case. Alongside the Realme 3, the Oppo spin-off entity is likely to bring the Realme 3 Pro. The new series could counter the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro models that both were launched by Xiaomi last week.

Realme 3 India launch live stream

The Realme 3 launch event is taking place in New Delhi. The formal event will kick off at 12pm (Noon) IST today. It will be streamed live on YouTube. Moreover, you can watch the Realme 3 India launch live right here.

Realme 3 specifications

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart recently revealed much about the Realme 3. It took a dig at the Redmi Note 7 that has a 14nm Snapdragon 660 SoC by showing the presence of a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC on the Realme 3. Also, the microsite shows that the new model will come with a waterdrop-style display notch.

The Realme 3 is also confirmed to have a 4,230mAh battery -- larger than the 4,000mAh battery available on the Redmi Note 7 that Xiaomi had launched in India last week, alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

A previous official teaser confirmed that the Realme 3 will sport a dual rear camera setup. The handset is also expected to have a fingerprint sensor at the back and come with a diamond cut case. Furthermore, it is speculated to come with Bluetooth v4.2 support.

Alongside the Realme 3, Realme recently suggested that it may launch the Realme 3 Pro at its launch event in India today. The price of the new models isn't revealed yet. However, the Flipkart listing mentions that the Realme 3 will come at an "unbelievable price".