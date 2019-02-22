Technology News

Realme 3 India Launch Set for March 4

, 22 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 3 India Launch Set for March 4

Realme 3 will come as a successor to the Realme 2 that was launched in India last year

Highlights

  • Realme 3 launch has been announced on Twitter
  • Realme also sent out media invites to confirm the new phone launch
  • The event will begin at 12:30pm IST on March 4

Realme 3, the next flagship phone by the Oppo-spinoff, is all set to launch in India. Realme will host the Realme 3 launch in the country at 12:30pm IST on March 4. Meanwhile, the company has started teasing the new model through its social media channels. It also on Friday sent out the media invites to confirm that the launch of the Realme 3 will take place in New Delhi. The new Realme phone is teased to sport a dual rear camera setup. It is also rumoured to have a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

Announcing the release date, Realme on Friday posted an image on its official Twitter account. The image highlights the launch schedule that is set for 12:30pm IST on March 4. As we mentioned, Realme also separately sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi where the new Realme phone will debut.

Realme hasn't yet revealed much about its next-generation smartphone. However, a recent teaser confirmed that the Realme 3 will sport a dual rear camera setup. The new phone is also likely to come with a diamond cut case and have a rear fingerprint sensor.

If we look at some of the rumours, the Realme 3 will have two processor variants. While the India model is likely to have a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, its global variant is rumoured to have an Helio P60 chipset. The phone is also speculated to have a 16:9 aspect ratio and Bluetooth v4.2 support.

The Realme 3 will come as a successor to the Realme 2 that was launched in India back in August last year. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth last month revealed that the Realme 3 would debut in the first quarter of this year. The executive also reportedly specified that a phone with a 48-megapixel camera in the works.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 3, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Sony Xperia 1, Instead of Xperia XZ4, Could Debut at MWC 2019; Press Render Leaks
BSNL Rs. 349 Prepaid Recharge Revised to Offer 1GB Daily Data Benefits, Unlimited Voice Calls for 64 Days
Realme 3 India Launch Set for March 4
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Set to Launch Next Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Pie Update Now Under Testing
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold Will Not Have a 3.5mm Headphone Jack
  5. Oppo F11 Pro to Be Launched in India on March 5
  6. Vivo iQoo's First Smartphone Is Launching on March 1 in China
  7. Reliance Jio Launches Conference Calling App for Android
  8. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Today
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Receiving Android 9 Pie Update: Reports
  10. Galaxy S10 Series India Pre-Orders Will Open on Flipkart Tomorrow
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.