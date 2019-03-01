Technology News
  Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart With MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 4,230mAh Battery Ahead of March 4 Launch

01 March 2019
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme 3 will sport a "dew-drop display" notch design, the microsite on Flipkart confirms

Highlights

  • Realme 3 microsite has been created on Flipkart
  • New Realme phone is confirmed to have a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC
  • Realme 3 is teased to have an "unbelievable price"

Realme 3 has been teased by Flipkart just days ahead of its formal launch in India. The online marketplace has built a microsite to confirm the availability of the upcoming Realme phone. Among other highlights, the microsite reveals some of the key specifications of the Realme 3. It also mentions the presence of a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC on the new model. The Realme 3 launch in India has been set for March 4. It is expected that alongside the regular Realme 3, the company may launch the Realme 3 Pro to counter the likes of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The microsite on Flipkart takes a jibe at the Redmi Note 7 that carries a 14nm Snapdragon 660 SoC by showing the presence of a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC on the Realme 3. This corroborates previous reports that claimed the availability of the Helio P70 SoC on the Indian variant of the Realme 3.

Flipkart has also confirmed that the Realme 3 will sport a waterdrop-style, "dew-drop" display notch. Furthermore, the online listing reveals that the new Realme phone will come with a massive, 4,230mAh battery. This is notably larger than the 4,000mAh battery powering the Redmi Note 7 that Xiaomi launched in India on Thursday -- alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

 

The microsite on Flipkart also mentions that the Realme 3 will come with an "unbelievable price". However, it doesn't reveal the exact price of the upcoming model.

As we mentioned, Realme is set to launch the Realme 3 in India on March 4. The new phone is also already confirmed to come with a dual rear camera setup. It is also likely to have a fingerprint sensor at the back and come with a diamond cut case. Moreover, the smartphone is speculated to have a 16:9 aspect ratio and Bluetooth v4.2 support.

In addition to the Realme 3, a teaser posted earlier this week suggested that Realme may launch the Realme 3 Pro at its March 4 event. The Realme 3 family could make the competition tougher for the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

With Galaxy Fold, has Samsung kicked off a revolution in smartphone tech? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Google Workers Support Proposed U.S. Laws to Curb Mandatory Arbitration
