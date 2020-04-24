Realme 3 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones have started receiving the April 2020 security patch with a new over-the-air (OTA) update. The development was shared on the Realme community forum along with the changelog for the updates on the two phones. The Realme 3 update comes mainly with a security patch and some bug fixes, and the update for the Realme 6 Pro brings camera improvements and fixes, along with the April security patch. Notably, both updates will be staged which means that not all users would have received the update just yet.

The update for the Realme 3 comes with version RMX1821EX_11.A.28 while the Realme 6 Pro update comes with version RMX2061_11_A.15. The community page for both the phones does state that the updated will have a staged rollout to ensure stability. A limited number of users will be receiving the update today and once the company makes sure there are no critical bugs, it will be pushed to a larger number of Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro users. Again, if there are no critical bugs, all the users will receive the update in the coming days.

The changelog for the Realme 3 update states version RMX1821EX_11.A.28 brings the Android security patch for April 2020, some bug fixes, and improved stability. But, the phone stays on Android 9 with ColorOS 6.0 on top. To check if you have received the update, go to Settings>Software Update. While it is a staged rollout, Realme 3 users can visit the Realme support page and manually download the latest firmware. The file size is 2.04GB.

Along with the Android security patch for April 2020, the Realme 6 Pro update changelog also mentions a fix for the slow updating status bar after unlocking the phone, as well as a fix for the Bluetooth headset delay experienced by users during PUBG and other games. In terms of camera improvements, an ultra-dark mode for the rear camera has been added to Realme 6 Pro. The clarity of images taken from the 64-megapixel camera and wide-angle camera has also been optimised. The time-lapse mode auto switching to the ultra-wide angle mode without any prompts has been fixed as well. Other fixes include camera overexposure and beauty mode adjustments (when the system language is Arabic).

Realme 6 Pro users can also download the latest firmware manually from the Realme support page if they don't see it in their Software Update section. The file size for Realme 6 Pro is 3.37GB.

