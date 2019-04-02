Technology News

Realme 3 Sales Hit 5 Lakh Units Within 3 Weeks in India, Next Sale Set for April 9

, 02 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 3 Sales Hit 5 Lakh Units Within 3 Weeks in India, Next Sale Set for April 9

Realme 3 runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6 on top

Highlights

Realme 3 comes with a starting price of Rs. 8,999

Realme revealed it sold 311,800 Realme 3 units in first two sales rounds

Next Realme 3 sale will take place at 12pm (Noon) IST on April 9

Realme 3 sales in India have hit the milestone of five lakh units within three weeks since launch early last month, Realme announced on Tuesday. The company claimed that it sold over 311,800 units of the Realme 3 in the first two sales rounds. To recall, the Realme 3 comes with a dual rear camera setup and has a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The phone also runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and features an HD+ display. The Realme 3 also comes with a large, 4,230mAh battery.

Realme 3 price in India

The Realme 3 was launched in India last month with a price starting at Rs. 8,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage. There is also a 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model that comes at Rs. 10,999. Both variants are available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme website in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options.

 

As we mentioned, Realme on Tuesday claimed that it sold over 311,800 units of the Realme 3 through the first two rounds of sales in the country, and hit the 5 lakh milestone within three weeks. The smartphone is still not available through an open sale model, and it is set to be available for purchase for the next time at 12pm (Noon) IST on April 9.

Realme 3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The phone features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Glass protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Realme 3 has a dual rear camera setup that sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Realme 3 Review

The Realme 3 has 32GB and 64GB storage of inbuilt storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) - with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and more. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 3

Realme 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Powerful processor
  • Quick face recognition
  • ColorOS 6.0 looks slick
  • Bad
  • Front and rear get smudged easily
  • Average cameras
  • Videos aren’t stabilised
  • HD resolution display
Read detailed Realme 3 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor2.1GHz
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Further reading: Realme 3 price in India, Realme 3 specifications, Realme 3, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Asus ZenFone 6Z Specifications Purportedly Surface on Geekbench, Sports Snapdragon 855 SoC
Realme 3 Sales Hit 5 Lakh Units Within 3 Weeks in India, Next Sale Set for April 9
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9N
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  3. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  4. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
  5. JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 16,999
  6. PewDiePie Beats T-Series, Becomes Biggest YouTube Channel Again
  7. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  8. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Discounts on Laptops, Wearables, Tablets
  9. Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana Phone’ Gets WhatsApp Support in India
  10. As Inbox by Gmail Shuts Down, Popular Email App Spark Comes to Android
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.