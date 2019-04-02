Realme 3 sales in India have hit the milestone of five lakh units within three weeks since launch early last month, Realme announced on Tuesday. The company claimed that it sold over 311,800 units of the Realme 3 in the first two sales rounds. To recall, the Realme 3 comes with a dual rear camera setup and has a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The phone also runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and features an HD+ display. The Realme 3 also comes with a large, 4,230mAh battery.

Realme 3 price in India

The Realme 3 was launched in India last month with a price starting at Rs. 8,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage. There is also a 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model that comes at Rs. 10,999. Both variants are available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme website in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options.

As we mentioned, Realme on Tuesday claimed that it sold over 311,800 units of the Realme 3 through the first two rounds of sales in the country, and hit the 5 lakh milestone within three weeks. The smartphone is still not available through an open sale model, and it is set to be available for purchase for the next time at 12pm (Noon) IST on April 9.

Realme 3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The phone features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Glass protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Realme 3 has a dual rear camera setup that sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Realme 3 Review

The Realme 3 has 32GB and 64GB storage of inbuilt storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) - with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and more. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.