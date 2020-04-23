Technology News
Realme 3, Realme 3i Are Now Part of Realme UI Open Beta: Here's How to Enrol

Users can try out Realme UI based on Android 10, before it goes public.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 23 April 2020 21:52 IST
The Realme 3 and 3i are now part of the open beta programme

Highlights
  • Realme 3 and 3i join the Realme UI open beta program
  • Users can now try the beta version of Realme UI
  • The final version should be rolled out at a later date

According to Realme's initial roadmap for Android 10, the Realme 3 and Realme 3i are due to get the update in April and now, the company has opened up its beta programme for these two phones. Realme 3 and 3i users have option to join the Realme UI open beta programme, for a first-hand feel of Realme UI, based on Android 10. The company's blog post cautions users that there would be bugs and minor issues in the beta version, so proceed only if you're willing to take this risk. A backup of all your important data is also recommended as you won't be able to roll back to the stable ROM after the update. There are also limited slots, so if you don't get the option to join, then you'll have to wait for the final version. If you still wish to proceed, here's what you need to do.

One of the most important things, according to the company's post, is to make sure you're on the latest version of ColorOS. For the Realme 3 (Review), it's RMX1821EX_11.A.28 and for the Realme 3i (Review), it's RMX1827EX_11.A.28. In case your phone is not on these versions, then you can manually download and update it from here. Realme also recommends a phone battery level of more than 60 percent and you should have more than 5GB of free space available.

If you've done everything right, then go to Settings > Software Update > Click the top right button > Tap Trial Version. You should see ‘realme UI Open Beta- realme' here. Tap this and the update should begin downloading.

Realme recommends updating all your apps before joining the beta as there may be some instances of incompatibility. After the update, you might encounter some common issues such as a longer boot time, right after the update and slightly sluggish performance for a brief moment the first time it boots in to Realme UI. There's another known issue where if you try and unlock the 3 or 3i on the beta ROM under strong light, it might cause a black screen. This issue would be rectified in the final version, according to Realme.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 3i

Realme 3i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Quick face recognition
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Smooth UI and app performance
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • No stabilisation for video recording
Read detailed Realme 3i review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771)
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Realme 3

Realme 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Powerful processor
  • Quick face recognition
  • ColorOS 6.0 looks slick
  • Bad
  • Front and rear get smudged easily
  • Average cameras
  • Videos aren’t stabilised
  • HD resolution display
Read detailed Realme 3 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

