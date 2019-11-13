Realme 3 and Realme 3i are the latest phones to get system-wide dark mode with their November update. The update also brings along the November Android security patch, and much more. Both the phones are receiving the update in a staged manner, and full rollout will be completed in a few days, after no critical bugs are found. The changelog suggests addition of Realme Laboratory, Google Digital Wellbeing, and updated battery interface display among other things. Realme 5 also got the dark mode support recently, alongside the October security patch.

Realme took to its forums to announce the rollout of the November Android security update for the Realme 3 and Realme 3i. The version number for the update is RMX1821EX_11.A.24, and we recommend downloading it as soon as it arrives. The size of the update for Realme 3i and Realme 3 users is 2.04GB. Check for the update manually in Settings, and install it under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. The company has also made available a manual download link on its support page. Users can download it using the Simple Mode or Recovery Mode. You can download the latest update manually, using the link below:

Realme 3 November Update Link

Realme 3i November Update Link

The changlog suggests system-wide dark mode, addition of Google Digital Wellbeing, and Realme Laboratory. The update adds the ability to activate ‘Lockdown Mode' by long pressing the power button, and it also can now display the data consumed by connected devices as well as offer customisable data consumption reminder. As mentioned, the Realme 3 and Realme 3i November update brings an updated charging animation, an updated battery interface display, a new option for notification dots for updates, and clone apps support for more third party apps like Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The Realme 3 and Realme 3i November update also optimises lock screen clock widget design, a new date and weather widget, and optimised smart assistant interface. The update brings a redesigned notification centre style, the ability to swipe left or right to dismiss message notifications, and a new fast switch toggle between SIMs in notification centre. The latest update removes the reminder after hotspot has been enabled, adds a new option to swipe down on home screen for global search or notification centre, and removes the prompt when device is rooted.

