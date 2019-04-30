Technology News

Realme 3 3GB RAM + 64GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications

Realme 3 was launched in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. Realme 3 3GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Updated: 30 April 2019
Realme 3 will be available in India starting 12am on May 2

Highlights
  • Realme 3 price in India currently starts at Rs. 8,999
  • Realme has showcased the new variant on its website
  • Realme 3 was launched in India last month

Realme 3 to get a new 3GB RAM variant with 64GB of inbuilt storage, Realme announced through its official portal. The new Realme 3 variant is set to be launched in India on May 2. To recall, the Realme 3 was launched in India in two distinct configurations -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage as well as 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 8,999, and it recently went on open sale to take on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7.

As revealed through a teaser on the official Realme website, the Realme 3 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will be available starting 12am (midnight) IST on May 2 - which also happens to be its first anniversary. The company initially hadn't revealed the price details of the new model, but detailed it on the 1st anniversary page. The smartphone is priced between the two Realme 3 variants that were launched last month.

Realme 3 3GB/ 64GB variant price in India

The Realme 3 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999. As we mentioned, the company has revealed the Realme 3 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant price in India is set at Rs. 9,999. The handset comes in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options. As we mentioned, it will go on sale first on 12am (midnight) IST on Thursday, May 2.

 

While the Realme 3 was initially available through limited sale rounds, it last week went on open sale in the country via Flipkart and the Realme site. The easy availability of the Realme 3 is giving a tough competition to the Redmi Note 7 that also comes under the same price segment.

Realme 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

On the imaging front, the Realme 3 flaunts a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Realme 3 Review

The Realme 3 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) -- with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with OTG support. There are also sensors namely an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the Realme 3 packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm.

Are the affordable Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphones worth buying? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
