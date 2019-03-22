Realme has announced the Mobile Bonanza sale during which, a trio of Realme smartphones will be available at discounted price points. The Realme Mobile Bonanza sale will kick off on March 25 and is set to conclude on March 28. The discounts on the Realme smartphone can be availed from Flipkart, Amazon.in, the official Realme online store, and authorised retail stores across the country. As for the smartphones, the Realme 3, the Realme 2 Pro, and the Realme U1 will be available with discounts as part of the Realme Mobile Bonanza sale.

Starting with the company's latest offering – the Realme 3 (Review) – it will be available at a discount of Rs. 500 from Flipkart and the Realme online store. However, the discount is only applicable for purchases made using an Axis Bank credit or debit card. This offer on the Realme 3 will not be available on Amazon.in and retail stores. The company has announced that it has so far sold 3,11,800 units of the Realme 3 in India since its launch. The Realme 3 will be available on March 26, which also marks the first time that the Radiant Blue variant of the device will go up for sale.

The Realme 2 Pro (Review), which was launched for Rs. 13,990, will be available at a starting price of Rs. 11,990 from Flipkart, Realme.com, and authorised retail stores. The Realme U1 (Review), which originally hit the market starting at Rs. 11,999, will be available at Rs. 9,999 from Amazon, Realme.com, and authorized retail stores. Buyers can also avail an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the Realme U1 exclusively on Amazon.

Sale aside, Realme recently opened the company's first Exclusive Service Centre in New Delhi and is now looking to increase the number to 25 by the end of 2019. The company aims to offer 400 service centres (ESC and multi-branded service centres combined) across 350 Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India.