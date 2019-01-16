Realme Mobiles, a spinoff from Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, has sold over two million Realme 2 smartphones in less than five months since the phone went on sale in India, revealed the company's India CEO. This news comes just a few days after Realme had announced that it now has over four million users in the country. Apart from the Realme 2, the company also sells four other smartphones in the country – Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme U1.

According to a tweet from Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, Realme had sold over two million units of the Realme 2 till now. The phone was originally introduced in India in August last year and first went on sale in early-September.

“Our #Realme fans continue to send us their regards! 2M+ #Realme2 phones sold till now! Thank you, India,” Sheth wrote.

Realme was introduced in India as an online-only brand of Oppo in May 2018. The company later spun off and became a standalone brand under the leadership of Sky Li, former Global VP at Oppo. The company currently operates in as least seven markets, including India, Egypt, Malaysia, and other South-East Asian countries. As per a social media post from the company last year, it reached the 1 million sales milestone in September 2018.

Realme 2 seems to be one of the most popular smartphones from the company in India. The phone scored seven out of ten in our review with the design and battery life impressing us.

As we mentioned earlier, Realme recently revealed that it has crossed four-million-users milestone in the country. It is unclear how many smartphone units the company has sold until now.

According to a recent report, the company is planning to introduce the Realme 3 phone in the first quarter of this year. Realme also plans to set up its experience stores in the country in the second quarter.