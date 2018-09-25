Realme 2, the second smartphone from Oppo spin-off Realme, goes on sale once again today via a flash sale. The Realme 2 flash sale today in India will be held at 12pm IST, like before, exclusively on Flipkart. It has a display notch and 19:9 aspect ratio, dual 4G VoLTE, 4,230mAh battery, and Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom UI as its highlights. The smartphone comes in two variants and is positioned in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket. Realme 2 price in India pits it against the likes of Redmi 6 Pro, Oppo A3s, Honor 7C, and Redmi Note 5. In related news, the company is also gearing up to add a Pro model to its portfolio with the launch on September 27.

Realme 2 Review

Realme 2 price in India, specifications

The Realme 2 price in India has been set as Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB built-in storage variants, respectively. Buyers will be able to choose between Diamond Red and Diamond Black colour options. Launch offers on Flipkart for Realme 2 include flat Rs. 750 discount on transactions made using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, and 5 percent discounts on purchases made using RBL Bank credit cards or Axis Bank Buzz debit card. Jio users get Rs. 4,200 instant cashback in the form of vouchers, as well as 120GB complimentary data on recharges of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299. Buyers can also opt for device protection at Rs. 399, buyback guarantee of up to Rs. 4,000, and no-cost EMIs from Flipkart while purchasing the handset.

Moving on to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 2 runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) In-Cell display that has a 19:9 aspect ratio, 88.8 percent of screen-to-body ratio, and 360 nits of maximum brightness. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture, 85-degree wide-angle lens.

Realme has provided 32GB and 64GB of storage options on the Realme 2 that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm.

Is Realme 2 really a better Realme 1 at the same price? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

