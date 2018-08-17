The Realme brand separated from parent phone maker Oppo late last month. The newly-separated brand has now teased the launch of its second smartphone, after the Realme 1, which could be dubbed the Realme 2. The teaser - with the title 'A Notch Above' - is already up on Realme's website and reveals that the phone will sport a display notch and the same diamond cut back design, in a new Blue colour option. The phone is also seen to have a horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Apart from these certain design elements, no other specifications or features have yet been revealed in the teaser image. Information around launch date and pricing has also not been revealed, but we can expect Realme to follow up in the coming weeks.

To recall, the first smartphone from the brand, the Realme 1, was launched exclusively in India in May this year. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and Rs. 13,990 for the one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is currently sold in Diamond Black, Moonlight Silver, and Solar Red colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 1 has a 6-inch full-HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC clocked at 2GHz, 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, a dual-core AI-specific chip, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 3,410mAh battery under the hood. There is dual 4G VoLTE support on the Realme 1.

Realme is currently headed by Sky Li, who has previously worked as the overseas head for Oppo. He is credited with having helped the Chinese phone giant grow from just 3 markets initially to presence in over 31 countries and regions.