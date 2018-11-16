NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme 2, Realme C1 Receiving Update With November Android Security Patch

, 16 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 2, Realme C1 Receiving Update With November Android Security Patch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme Mobiles

Realme 2 will get the ColorOS 5.2 update in the end of December 2018

Highlights

  • Version number of the update is ColorOS RMX1805EX_11_A.19
  • It also brings certain bug fixes
  • Both phones were confirmed to get the update on November 15

Realme on Thursday announced the release of the latest firmware update for its Realme 2 and Realme C1 smartphones in India. The new update brings ColorOS version number RMX1805EX_11_A.19 that upgrades the two Realme phones to the latest November 2018 Android security patch. Apart from that, it also brings fixes for general bugs, which have not been specified. Notably, this is not the ColorOS 5.2 update which Realme has stated will roll out on the Realme 2 sometime next month. There are no timelines for ColorOS 5.2 on Realme C1 but we can expect it to get the update with the Realme 2 itself.

The phone maker took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal the latest update for its two budget smartphones, along with a brief changelog. This development comes just days after Realme revealed the update roadmap for its first smartphone, the Realme 1. The Realme 1 is expected to get the ColorOS 5.2 stable update on or after November 25. It will bring features like single-swipe notification dismissal, a headset icon, and fixes for developer options' flashing.

Even the Realme 2 Pro will get the same update after November 20, however it will be slightly delayed for the Realme 2 and Realme C1. As promised, however, the company started rolling out November 2018 Android security patch for these two phones on November 15. The replies to the original tweet suggest that the update hasn't yet reflected for users, leading us to believed that it is being rolled out gradually. Additionally, in a reply to a user, Realme India's support page said that ColorOS 5.2 will come to the Realme 2 in the end of December 2018. The company also recently confirmed it would be releasing an Android Pie update for the Realme 1 and Realme 2 smartphones 'soon'.

To recall, Realme is a spinoff from Chinese phone brand Oppo, and recognises itself as an independent brand. The company is headed globally by Sky Li, former Global VP of Oppo.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 2

Realme 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stellar battery life
  • Unique, snazzy design
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Dim, reflective display
  • Iffy fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Realme 2 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Realme C1

Realme C1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • Excellent battery life
  • Large and bright display
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Usage can feel sluggish
  • Laminated back prone to scratches
Read detailed Realme C1 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Further reading: Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme
Tesla to Deliver New Model 3 Orders by Year End
Realme 2, Realme C1 Receiving Update With November Android Security Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart on November 23
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India Launch Set for November 22
  3. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  4. YouTube King PewDiePie Surrenders Crown to Indian Record Label T-Series
  5. Amazon Prime Video, Netflix Sued Over Obscene Content in India
  6. AMD Radeon RX 590 Mid-Range GPU Announced for Full-HD PC Gaming
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Begins in India
  9. Vivo Y95 With 4,030mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Three Nokia Phones Set to Launch at HMD Global Event on December 5
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.