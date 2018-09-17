Realme 2 Pro, the next model from the house of Realme, is set to debut on September 27. But ahead of its formal launch, the smartphone has now been teased in an official video. The teaser video, titled "Proud to be Young", confirms the presence of a waterdrop notch design as well as a vertically-placed dual rear camera setup. The video also suggests more power and better performance on the upcoming handset than that of the Realme 2. Further, it highlights a "game-changing" experience. The Realme 2 Pro is expected to come with a new SoC to could help deliver faster results than the Snapdragon 450-backed Realme 2 that was launched in the country late last month.

As per the shots featured in the teaser video that lasts for over a minute, the Realme 2 Pro has a waterdrop notch that already came on various handsets by Oppo and Vivo, including the Oppo A7X and Vivo V11 Pro. This is unlike the Realme 2 that has a regular, rectangular notch, similar to the one arrived on the iPhone X last year. Also, there are thinner bezels and a slimmer chin than what Realme 2 presently has.

In addition to showing the front panel, the teaser video shows the back of the Realme 2 Pro. The back panel seen in the video doesn't have the company's notable diamond-cut design that was a part of the Realme 1 and Realme 2. Instead, there is apparently a simple glass panel that has curved edges and includes the Realme branding. The rear view of the Realme 2 Pro also highlights its all-new rear camera setup that is likely to include two sensors larger than the ones on the Realme 2. Plus, you can easily spot the LED flash module as well as the rear fingerprint sensor. There is a circular fingerprint sensor instead of the oval fingerprint sensor featured on the Realme 2.

Apart from the glossy back version, the teaser video also highlights a matte back variant of the Realme 2 Pro. The smartphone also appears to have a 3.5mm headphone jack that sits alongside the USB port and the loudspeaker grill. Furthermore, it is safe to expect some new colour options, too.

We can speculate that since the launch date of the Realme 2 Pro is still some days away, the company could bring new teasers. Price of the new Realme handset hasn't been revealed formally, though it won't be as affordable as the Realme 2 that starts at Rs. 8,990.